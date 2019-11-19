Leading experts in the 2019 Prevention and Treatment of Pressure Ulcers/Injuries*: Clinical Practice Guideline¹ recommend using a sub-epidermal moisture (SEM) measurement device as an adjunct to standard of care (SoC)

The SEM Scanner is the only FDA authorised and CE Marked device for PU/PI risk assessment. "It is encouraging to see that the 2019 recommendations from global leading authorities and experts have recognized developments in clinical understanding of PU/PI development including the role of SEM", Burns added.

The 2019 Prevention and Treatment of Pressure Ulcers/Injuries: Clinical Practice Guideline1 has introduced new evidence-based recommendations for using a "SEM/oedema measurement device as an adjunct to routine clinical assessment."

"Clinicians estimate that around 95% of PU/PI are preventable.² Our singular objective is to reduce PU/PI incidence by helping clinicians make prevention real. Anatomy specific risk assessment using the SEM Scanner addresses chronic latency problems; PU/PI detection latency and interventional latency. The SEM Scanner is the only FDA Authorised and CE Marked device for this clinical purpose. Where we have seen our SEM Scanner in use, nurses have published significant decreases in hospital acquired PU/PIs; a 93%3 reduction being the latest published number," commented Burns.

The CPG are the global leading authority on the prevention and treatment of PU/PI and is compiled by three independent bodies the National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel, European Pressure Ulcer Advisory Panel and the Panel Pan Pacific Pressure Injury Alliance, working alongside other global experts including those from Indonesia, China and Japan.

The SEM Scanner received European CE Mark approval in 2014 and is in full commercial use in the European Union including the UK, Belgium and Spain. It received Health Canada clearance in 2016 and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted marketing authorization in December 2018 for the SEM Scanner under its de novo review process for novel low- to moderate-risk devices that are not substantially equivalent to an already legally marketed device. More recently the SEM Scanner was launched in Australia and New Zealand with TGA approval.

BBI LLC (Bruin Biometrics), is a pioneer in modernising health care with biometric sensor technology for early identification and monitoring of chronic, preventable conditions in collaboration with clinicians.

BBI's work on the SEM Scanner has been recognized with a Frost & Sullivan New Product Innovation Award and a Health Service Journal Best Product or Innovation for Patient Safety Award.

BBI is based in Los Angeles and maintains a European office in Manchester, UK.

