Leading Fatherhood Organization Lights a FLAME in Inland Empire, CA

The event will feature video presentations by Fatherhood experts including Tony Dungy , Mark Merrill , Kathy Eden , and Jeffrey Johnson . HRC Fatherhood specialists will facilitate discussions about local solutions and foster collaboration among community leaders who wish to provide meaningful support that strengthens families.

Studies show that children with involved, loving fathers are significantly more likely to do well in school, have healthy self-esteem, and exhibit pro-social behavior compared to children with uninvolved fathers. Additionally, more engaged fathers—whether living with or apart from their children—help foster a child's healthy physical, emotional, and social development.

The FLAME Community Conversation will discuss:

How fathers contribute to family success

What healthy father involvement looks like

Next steps on impacting our community

The event will take place on Saturday, July 24, 2021, from 10:00am-2:00pm at Azure Hotel & Suites, 1945 East Holt Blvd., Ontario, CA 91761. Lunch will be provided.

Registration is limited. Register at https://bit.ly/FLAMEOntario ; or contact James and Kathy Flowers at 909-238-2863, [email protected] .

About FLAME Community Conversations

An initiative of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families, Office of Family Assistance (OFA), FLAME (Family, Leadership, Affirming Marriage, and Employment) Community Conversations are designed to energize father-serving providers, advocates, and community member to coordinate father-friendly services that empower dads and their families to thrive.

About Healthy Relationships California

Because of its national prominence providing research-based Relationship Education programs, HRC is the only Federal Healthy Marriage/Responsible Fatherhood grantee selected by OFA to pilot a FLAME event. HRC has provided a range of skills-based Fatherhood and Healthy Marriage programs throughout California since 2005 and currently is the recipient of two Federal grants: Cal-FIRE for Fathers and REFRAME for Couples. Through these funds, HRC offers evidence-based curricula for free to eligible participants. Programs are available in live classes, as well as via livestream and, coming soon, online on-demand formats.

For more information, visit https://r3academy.org/.

Contact

Judith Rivera

Cal-FIRE Program Manager

619-451-6751

[email protected]

SOURCE HEALTHY RELATIONSHIPS CALIFORNIA

Related Links

http://relationshipsca.org/

