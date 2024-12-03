Leading Female-Owned Premium Canned Wine Company, Just Enough Wines, Evolves Portfolio to Include Line of Non-Alcoholic Brut Bubbles and Pinot Noir

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just Enough Wines, a leading female-owned premium canned wine company featuring vintage and appellation-specific award-winning sustainable wines, is pleased to announce the launch of their first-ever non-alcoholic wine offerings for consumers nationwide.

The company will be rolling out two initial NA varietals:



- Brut Bubbles: A 2023 Chardonnay wine from California's Central Coast featuring tasting notes of ripe pear, Granny Smith apples and lemon tart

- Pinot Noir: A 2023 Pinot Noir wine from California's Central Coast featuring tasting notes of cranberry, mixed berry jam, and fresh figs

Come December 3rd, customers will be able to purchase the latest wine offerings via the company's website. To learn more visit https://justenoughwines.com/.

"The launch of our first non-alcoholic wine offerings has a notable amount of additional significance outside of just wanting to expand our product portfolio," states Jess Hershfield, Founder & CEO. Hershfield continues "We have been laser-focused since day one on evolving the business to meet the needs of our ever-evolving consumer. We have read the research and spoken with our customers to learn first-hand just how notable of an interest there is in the wider NA market. Many of the consumers who we spoke with wanted an NA wine option that actually tastes like wine, we are so excited to now be able to provide consumers with a delicious alcohol-removed wine that still emulates the flavor profiles found in our core line."

"We originally started Just Enough Wines because Jess and I couldn't find a single-serve wine option that provided the quality wine experience we were looking for. And holding true to our mission of providing a more conscious drinking experience, our non-alcoholic wine extension will do just that. From a personal perspective, as a new mom I struggled to find a quality non-alcoholic wine option while I was pregnant and breastfeeding and wanted to create a product that not only spoke to our consumers, but was something I too was looking for and couldn't find in the market," states Kaitlyn Lo, Co-Founder and COO.

The latest news comes on the heels of many additional recent company milestones such as their partnership with United Airlines in which the brand is now available onboard all domestic flights in the economy cabin, 1000+ wholesale locations secured to-date and expansion into new key states including CA, CO, TX, FL, and KY, just to name a few recent wins.

To learn more about Just Enough Wines check out https://justenoughwines.com or follow the brand on Instagram.

