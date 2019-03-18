Leading Fertility Clinic, LA IVF Comes to San Diego

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LA IVF Clinic (LAIVF) opened doors to its fourth clinic in March, in San Diego, California. Founded by Dr. Aykut Bayrak, LA IVF is headquartered in West Los Angeles and offers the latest infertility treatments to patients from the region and around the world.

"We are responding to an increased demand for our services in the greater San Diego area," said Dr. Bayrak. "We believe having a local clinic would serve the community better. This is part of our goal to expand to various regions in Southern California."

The new location will offer a wide range of fertility treatments including inducing ovulation, intrauterine inseminations (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), egg freezing, hormone treatment, tubal reversal and other surgical solutions.

LA IVF appointed as the center's Medical Director, Steven Brody, M.D., Ph.D. He is a highly-regarded fertility expert who trained with IVF pioneers, Dr. Robert Edwards and Patrick Steptoe in the UK and also co-authored a major IVF textbook with Dr. Edwards.

"Dr. Brody brings experience, compassion and dedication to the practice of IVF," said Dr. Bayrak. "He will be an invaluable addition to our growing team."

Since 2010, LA IVF has built a reputation in In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) technology in the U.S. and internationally and ensures high rates of success for pregnancy. Its founder, Dr. Bayrak is best known for helping to develop groundbreaking medical research in egg freezing and has extensive experience in his field. He is double board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology, as well as in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, and received his graduate training at the University of Southern California (USC). LA IVF is known for its customized care and specializes in complicated cases with previous negative outcomes. Patients see the same specialist at their visits and can reach their physician at any time. LA IVF doctors are in-network providers for most major PPOs and manage international and out-of-state patients on a regular basis.

For more information visit www.laivfclinic.com or call 619-618-0516.

The San Diego Clinic's Address is:

6386 Alvarado Court, Suite 340

San Diego, CA 92120

