Leading Financial Technology Company Continental Finance Purchases Today Card Portfolio

Since its founding in 2005, Continental Finance has prided itself on fostering financial inclusion with innovative and flexible technology to deliver best-in-class customer support for those consumers who are excluded by traditional credit card programs.

Continental is one of the nation's leading marketers and servicers of credit cards for consumers with less-than-perfect credit

WILMINGTON, Del., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental Finance Company LLC, a leading financial technology company specializing in the marketing and servicing of bank-issued credit cards for people with less than perfect credit, announced today the successful acquisition of the Today Card Portfolio, a prominent credit card portfolio previously held by Elevate Credit, Inc. & Capital Community Bank, Inc. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Continental Finance's strategic expansion efforts.

The acquisition of the Today Card Portfolio aligns seamlessly with Continental Finance's vision of empowering individuals with innovative financial solutions. With this strategic move, Continental Finance aims to further solidify its position in the competitive landscape of the financial services industry, offering unparalleled value and benefits to a growing base of credit card customers serviced by Continental Finance.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of the Today Card Portfolio," said Stephen McSorley, President at Continental Finance. "This strategic move underscores our unwavering dedication to providing consumers with access to best-in-class bank-issued financial products. The addition of the Today Card Portfolio not only strengthens our market presence, but also adds 25,000 new credit card holders to the portfolio we service, comprising approximately $1.1 billion in credit card receivables and 1.3 million credit card accounts."

As part of the acquisition, Continental Finance, along with banking partner, The Bank of Missouri, completed a seamless transition for customers on February 25, 2024, preserving their existing benefits, while introducing new features and offerings.

Through this strategic acquisition, Continental Finance reaffirms its dedication to driving innovation, fostering growth, and delivering unparalleled value to customers. As the financial services landscape continues to evolve, Continental Finance remains steadfast in its mission to empower individuals to achieve their financial goals.

For more information about Continental Finance and its comprehensive suite of financial products and services, please visit continentalfinance.com.

About Continental Finance

With over 5.3 million credit cards managed since its founding, Continental Finance prides itself on excellent customer service and access to bank-issued credit products with innovative features that provide affordable and safe options to consumers with poor or limited credit. Utilizing responsible innovation, Continental Finance works to provide each customer with the necessary educational tools for them to be successful in managing their personal credit.

SOURCE Continental Finance Company, LLC