Leading Fintech Entrepreneur and Founder of MyRepChat Joins AdvisorNet Financial

Derrick Girard will take on the role of Chief Growth Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Derrick Girard, a leading fintech entrepreneur and founder of MyRepChat recently joined AdvisorNet Financial in a newly created position as its chief growth officer.

In addition to founding MyRepChat, Girard's extensive industry experience includes building his own financial advisory practice, growing an insurance agency, and leading a bank program. His journey from a successful financial advisor to building a basement startup that became an industry standard showcases his versatile skill set from sales to strategic planning.

Girard will be responsible for helping advisors grow their practices through increased utilization of AdvisorNet's in-house expertise and resources, as well as growing AdvisorNet's core revenue line in a sustainable and strategic manner through its insurance agency, its RIA known as AdvisorNet Wealth Partners (AWP), its asset management platform Portfolio Partners, and the recruitment of new advisors to the firm.

"Derrick has been a financial advisor and worked with other advisors to help them grow and solve problems within their business," said Jim Komoszewski, president, CEO, and chairman of the board at AdvisorNet. "He also brings expertise in fintech and a deep understanding of AdvisorNet's unique business model and personalized advisor support. Our drive over the past couple of years has been and will continue to be focused on sustainable growth, acknowledging it as the next critical step for our organization's future success, and Derrick is the ideal person to lead this effort."

AdvisorNet has served independent financial advisors since 1959, celebrating its 65th anniversary this year. Its unique position in the marketplace makes it a destination for financial advisors looking for independence and back-office support (IT, Marketing, HR, Compliance, etc.) that gives advisors back their time so they can focus on their clients. With more than 230 advisors in 23 states, AdvisorNet Financial is poised for even greater growth with Girard's arrival.

