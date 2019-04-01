NEW YORK, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Flavor and Fragrance Companies: Strategies, Marketing Tactics, Technological Know-How and Global Sales Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023



This new 154-page report provides analysis of the world's flavor and fragrance market trends, as well as strategies, marketing tactics, and technological know-how of leading suppliers. The global strategic overview of the flavor and fragrance markets includes:

Review of major geographic regions ( USA , Europe , Asia ).

, , ). Analysis of key product categories (flavors, fragrances, aroma chemicals, essential oils).

Five-year sales forecasts by product category and geographic region.

The report reviews major U.S. and international regulatory, technological, economic, demographic, and social trends with potentially significant impact on the flavor and fragrance industry during the next five years, including discussion of such key issues as industry consolidation, market globalization, environmental regulations and others.

The companies analyzed in the report include Firmenich, Frutarom, Givaudan,

T. Hasegawa, IFF, Mane, Robertet, Sensient, Symrise, and Takasago. The company profiles include:

Business goals and strategies, including internal expansion, acquisitions, and divestitures.

Specific business, new product development and marketing objectives and strategies.

Major strengths and weaknesses.

Anticipated acquisitions, joint ventures and divestitures.

Sales force in the U.S., and other international markets.

Major sales office locations.

Distribution strategies.

Major promotional tactics.

Major products and services, including fragrances (fine, technical), flavors, aroma chemicals (high-volume standard products, high-volume specialties, low-volume specialties), essential oils, and others.

Know-how in chemical technology, biotechnology, aromacology and related fields.

Contains 154 pages and 2 tables

