Long-Standing Austin Med Spa Enters Next Chapter Under New Owner-Operators

Deal Facilitated by Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

AUSTIN, Texas, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe and Sarah Miracle have acquired Med Physique Center for Aesthetics, a long-standing Austin med spa known for aesthetics and skin care treatments, in a transaction that reflects continued buyer interest in established local service businesses.

Med Physique has served the Central Austin community for nearly 20 years. Seller Tamie Granger, who acquired the business in 2018, significantly increased revenue during her ownership, building on the company's established reputation and strengthening its position in the Austin market.

Med Physique Center for Aesthetics has been acquired by Individual Buyers

"When I purchased Med Physique, I saw a strong business with the potential to become something even stronger," Granger said. "I'm proud of the growth we achieved, and I'm grateful for the team and clients who have been part of that journey. Joe and Sarah are the right people to lead Med Physique forward, and I'm confident they will protect what makes the business special while continuing to build on its momentum."

The acquisition gives Med Physique a new owner-operator team with complementary experience. Sarah Miracle will lead day-to-day operations, bringing a marketing background from prior industry experience. Joe Miracle adds analytical, process, and technical experience from his service in the Navy.

For the Miracles, Med Physique offered an established local brand with strong client relationships and a service model built for continued growth. For Granger, the sale represented an opportunity to transition a business she had helped grow, placing it in the hands of buyers equipped to continue serving the Austin community.

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions' Austin office guided the transaction, with Associate Partner Matt Gold and Advisor Donnie Adams representing Granger throughout the sale process. Viking worked with Granger to position the business for market, evaluate buyer fit, and navigate a transition that balanced deal execution with continuity for the business, its clients, and its team.

"Tamie had built a business that checked many of the boxes buyers look for in this part of the market: a strong local reputation, a loyal client base, proven growth, and a clear opportunity for the next owner to continue building," Gold said. "Our role was to help tell that story clearly to the right buyers and keep the process focused on fit, not just price."

Viking M&A congratulates Granger, the Med Physique team, and Joe and Sarah Miracle on this successful transaction and the next stage of growth for the business. The sale reflects the strength of the company Granger helped build, and the continued value buyers see in established, founder-led service businesses with loyal customers, proven demand, and meaningful growth potential.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions in Austin, Texas

Viking M&A in Austin supports business owners with annual revenues ranging from $2M to $250M. Viking offers complimentary business valuation services, ongoing valuation updates, and comprehensive exit planning and strategy for small and middle-market business owners.

One of the largest and most successful mergers and acquisitions firms in the United States, Viking is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., and Tampa, Fla. The firm boasts 19 offices strategically positioned across the U.S., providing exceptional brokerage services as well as mergers & acquisitions advisory work. Over the past 30 years, Viking has successfully sold more than 950 businesses, achieving a closing ratio more than three times the industry average. Viking consistently maintains an impressive 85% closing rate, securing sellers an average of 96% of their asking price.

Visit https://www.vikingmergers.com/market/business-brokers-austin-tx/ to request a confidential, complimentary business valuation or for more information about selling or buying a business.

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions