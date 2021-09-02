Leading Fulfillment Company NextSmartShip Releases GREEN Packaging Solution for DTC Brands

"Fulfillment companies, as one of the key players in the e-commerce process, compose a big part of the general environmental impact of the industry. Thanks to the trust of our thousands of clients, we had the chance to discuss with them about how we could change the industry with small steps that are easy to be adopted by companies of different sizes, and help them to deliver a remarkable customer experience," says John Stone, the Partner and Head of Marketing of NextSmartShip.

"It's in our genes to always walk an extra mile for our clients. The solution takes into account environmental, social and economic factors, and it's just one of the many products we are going to launch in H2 this year. It provides various packaging options from the inside out, all of which are 100% compostable, recyclable or reusable. To make it more accessible, we defined it as a non-profit product and shared a fair portion of the cost for our clients."

The company, though with a young history, has been showing much potential to lead the transformation of fulfillment industry with innovations. It strives to grow together with global DTC brands and help more to become the next big thing with its smarter and more powerful SAAS, global centers offering standard services, a highly-rated after-sales team and a philosophy to really listen and prioritize clients' growth.

Learn about its upcoming 2021 Global E-commerce Online Summit at www.nextsmartship.com/ecommerce-summit.

About NextSmartShip

NextSmartShip is a tech-centered GLOCAL logistic powerhouse that strives to help DTC brands of different sizes to elevate their e-commerce business into the next big thing.

With a short history from 2019, the company has been helping thousands of global DTC brands to gain exceptional growth via its professional, stable, and affordable fulfillment services. It now delivers over a million packages per year to global destinations.

