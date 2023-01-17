Leading Full Service Cannabis Law Firm, Mr. Cannabis Law, Innovates with Focus on Mental Health and Team Culture

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Cannabis Law , a leading law firm in the South Florida area, is proud to announce their commitment to prioritizing the mental health and well-being of their employees by hiring Coach Matt , a peak performance coach, to lead the charge on employee well-being and creating a healthy team dynamic with learning and development as the centerpiece. Recognizing the importance of a positive mindset and team culture, the firm has kicked off a number of initiatives to promote employee mental health and productivity.

Mr. Cannabis Law understands that the legal industry can be highly demanding and stressful. Coach Matt's program helps people find out what his clients truly want and give them tangible steps to get there. To support their team, the firm has implemented a comprehensive mental health program, which includes confidential coaching services, regular mental health check-ins, and a range of educational resources on topics such as stress management, mindfulness and self-care. The tools provided are a simple step, an action or a bit of forward motion intended to change peoples' inner state almost immediately, taking unpleasant experiences and thoughts and transforming them into opportunities.

In addition to their mental health program, Mr. Cannabis Law has made a conscious effort to foster a positive team culture. The firm encourages regular team-building activities, open communication and a strong sense of community. By creating a supportive and inclusive environment, Mr. Cannabis Law believes that employees are better able to manage stress and are more productive in their work.

"We are committed to creating a workplace that promotes the well-being of our employees and their families. By prioritizing mental health and fostering a positive team culture by hiring Coach Matt, we believe that our team is better able to serve our clients and achieve success," said Dustin Robinson, founding partner of Mr. Cannabis Law.

Mr. Cannabis Law is committed to leading the way in the legal industry, and they believe that by prioritizing the well-being of their employees, they are better equipped to deliver exceptional service to their clients. The firm is proud to be at the forefront of this important conversation and is excited to continue to innovate and find new ways to support the mental health and well-being of their team.

About Mr. Cannabis Law

Mr. Cannabis Law is a leading law firm in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, providing full-service expert legal advice and representation in cannabis and psychedelics. With a team of highly skilled attorneys, the firm is committed to providing exceptional service to their clients and promoting the well-being of their employees. For more information about Mr. Cannabis Law and their commitment to mental health and team culture, please visit their website at https://mrcannabislaw.com/ .

About Coach Matt

Matt Savarick's founder, executive, and relationship coaching practice has thrived due to his peerless principles of integrity and accountability coupled with deep expertise in neuroscience, positive psychology, and physiology. Coach Matt brings a broad senior executive portfolio to his coaching practice with leadership positions spanning sales, marketing, customer success, operations, and L&D at industry leaders such as Stryker, Headspace Health, Talkspace, Equinox, ReThink First, and LetsGetChecked. His keen diagnostic skill, depth and range of coaching mastery, practical first-hand experience, mindfulness and mindset expertise, and comprehensive business acumen, set him apart. For more information about Coach Matt and his commitment to supporting founders, executives, and employees with peak performance, professionally and personally, please visit his website at https://www.matthewsavarick.com/ .

Media Contact:

