Leading galleries launch NFTs using Monegraph

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first galleries in the United States have launched their own ecommerce platforms for minting, selling and distributing NFTs directly to market.

Using Monegraph's Readymade NFT eCommerce Platform fine art galleries, auction houses and individual artists are opening their crypto art galleries and sales rooms directly to collectors worldwide. This week Honor Fraser Gallery, Postmasters and bitforms opened their own online galleries and marketplaces.

"NFTs are a tool that offer so many new opportunities for artists and creatives who are working in the digital medium, and we've only just scratched the surface of what's possible," gallerist Fraser said. "Whether for established painters or up-and-coming digital artists, I'm excited to work with Monegraph as they understand the metaverse and its technology like no one else in the market."

The Readymade NFT eCommerce Platform is Monegraph's software that provides online tools for galleries and marketplace owners to operate fully branded ecommerce experiences for multiple crypto art collections. Digital assets are minted using Monegraph's digital rights management and protection technology. At present this NFT infrastructure toolset is being used by museums, auction houses and now independent galleries and are now able to launch their self-managed NFT marketplaces within only a few days. The platform supports multiple blockchains including energy-efficient alternatives such as Polygon. To view the latest marketplaces powered by Monegraph, please visit:

Honor Fraser Gallery - Synthetic Wilderness

Artists: Nancy Baker Cahill

Postmasters BC

bitforms

Tamas Banovich of Postmasters Gallery commented, "We now can directly operate our own NFT marketplaces with minimal upfront investment. The system gives our artists the freedom to explore the full creative potential of NFTs without limitations imposed by other platforms and constructed in such a way that traditional and crypto collectors can trust.

Digital artist Nancy Baker Cahill said,"Monegraph's approach offers an example of how NFTs can introduce much-needed protections into artists' practices and work, and it's a model I'll carry into my own future projects to ensure their provenance and longevity."

Eder Holguin, Monegraph's Head of Marketing, said: "We are thrilled to be working with such prestigious private galleries around the globe. During the past six months, the sales of NFTs have generated $3.0 billion in revenue. The world is starting to learn about the possibilities surrounding NFTs and Monegraph is leading the way in showing artists and galleries how to participate directly without giving away valuable sales proceeds to cluttered marketplaces and, importantly, without requiring a heavy investment in technology or diluting their brand."

Monegraph provides the tools and understanding to make digital assets successful for creators and their communities. The company was founded in 2014 by Kevin McCoy, the inventor of the NFT concept. The company's Readymade NFT eCommerce Platform offers brands and their creators the ability to rapidly launch and operate their own crypto marketplaces, supported by the preeminent digital rights protection technology.

To learn more, please go to https://monegraph.com/product/

To sign-up for a demonstration or learn about the upcoming Monegraph Art+Music+Technology Conference on November 2nd, please reach out to [email protected]

SOURCE Monegraph

Related Links

http://monegraph.com/product/

