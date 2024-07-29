Leading game-based learning company Mrs Wordsmith announces integration with ed tech platform Clever, providing access to 77 percent of U.S. schools

Word Tag, a science-backed, vocabulary-focused video game, can increase vocabulary scores by 43 percent within the first month

BOSTON, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mrs. Wordsmith, a leading provider of game-based learning solutions, today announced a new program that will make top-rated education game Word Tag® available to 77 percent of U.S. schools.

Word Tag®, which helps educators address the literacy gap by providing an engaging and effective tool for vocabulary building, will now be available to over 20 million American students via Clever's market-leading footprint in American school districts. Using its single-sign on platform, Clever offers a comprehensive digital learning platform designed for K-12 education.

In service of the company's mission to end opportunity gaps rooted in sub-literacy, Mrs Wordsmith is launching Word Tag on Clever, leveraging its scale and distribution to provide greater access to game-based solutions for teachers.

"We know that game-based learning has the power to make up the alarming decline in student literacy that we have observed over the past decade," said Brandon Cardet-Hernandez, President of Mrs Wordsmith. "Our goal is to ensure that as many students and teachers as possible have access to these solutions. The launch of Word Tag for Schools is a critical step in doing so."

Word Tag® uses data and science to customize a vocabulary experience for each student, leveraging the science of spaced repetition to ensure that word recall and vocabulary learning is personalized to each student – and freeing up valuable teacher time in the classroom. Word Tag for schools comes with all-new learning management functionalities for teachers, allowing them to set assignments based on classroom curriculum and track students' progress. Readers need to know 95-98% of the words in a text to comprehend it. Explicit vocabulary instruction is critical in supporting reading comprehension, an essential skill for success academically and beyond.

Recent data from the National Assessment for Educational Progress indicates a significant decline in U.S. student proficiency, with between ten and 30 percent of public-school students reading proficiently at grade level. Word Tag® is focused on closing the vocabulary gap that amplifies the continued decline of achievement in literacy.

A summer 2022 test of Word Tag®'s efficacy in the classroom found that 43 percent of students improved their vocabulary scores in the first month and students learned up to 1,000 new words annually. It also found substantial increases for students in reading level and comprehension.

Access to the program on school computers will be made available on July 29, timed to align with the return to school.

About Mrs. Wordsmith

Mrs Wordsmith is a team of artists, game designers, writers, data scientists, teachers, and researchers. The company was founded in 2015 by Sofia Fenichell, a mother and writer with a simple vision: to create educational content that worked, and that her kids wanted to use. Schools weren't keeping pace with entertainment and technology, and she was determined that language would not be left in the dust. Using Hollywood-quality animation and state-of-the-art game design, Mrs Wordsmith creates books, games, and apps to improve the reading and writing outcomes of kids aged 4-13, and to make word learning hilariously fun both at school and at home.

