Leading Georgia Healthcare System Selects Accelecom to Provide Network Solutions

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accelecom , a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions announces that it has been selected by one of the largest Healthcare Systems in Georgia to provide custom Data Center to Data Center and Headquarter network connectivity. This partnership underscores Accelecom's commitment to deliver secure and scalable high speed network connectivity to Healthcare/Hospital Systems across the Southeastern US.

Accelecom's state-of-the-art network infrastructure will enable the Healthcare system to accelerate its adoption of emerging technologies, to include cloud-based Electronic Medical Records (EMR's), next-generation PACS systems and ever-evolving Internet of Things (IoT) platforms.

"Our ability to deploy custom network solutions and put capital to work has uniquely positioned Accelecom in the Healthcare space." said Brad Kilbey, CEO at Accelecom. "Our partnership reinforces Accelecom's commitment to expanding our reach and bridging the digital divide for healthcare providers across Georgia and the broader Southeastern US."

This strategic collaboration not only enhances the operational efficiency of the Healthcare System but also empowers it to deliver an improved patient and clinician experience. With a robust and reliable network backbone, the Healthcare System will have the capacity to integrate advanced telehealth services, streamline administrative processes, and support a connected network of medical devices, all of which are crucial in today's fast-evolving healthcare landscape. By ensuring seamless information flow between data centers and headquarters, Accelecom is paving the way for innovative healthcare solutions that prioritize patient outcomes and operational excellence.

About Accelecom

Accelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, delivering high-speed network, internet, voice and managed services solutions to wholesale, public sector, and business customers across the region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies & and enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow Accelecom on Facebook, LinkedIn , Instagram, and X.

