Leading German cookware brand Velosan celebrates 120th anniversary

"The kitchen is one of the cradles of culture. Considering the downward trend in global economic development, more and more people are returning to the kitchen for relaxation. Cookware that is simple in structure and easy to use makes the act of cooking more fun. Any member of the household is quite capable of preparing a delicious meal with Velosan's products," said Mr. Kepka, brand executive director. He further added that he is of the opinion that a high-quality lifestyle refers to every aspect of a person's day-to-day life.

As cookware has played an increasingly important role in the daily routine, the quality of one's kitchen and its contents is one of the important standards in measuring the overall quality of one's life. The conclusion can be drawn that the quality of day-to-day life can be enhanced by choosing the desired kitchen and cookware. Mr. Kepka noted that Velosan cookware reflects a lifestyle featuring easy-to-use, healthy and fun elements, and choosing Velosan shows the desire to have these elements as part of one's lifestyle. "Despite some differences in lifestyle and cooking habits, German and Czech consumers are both concerned about the quality of life and keeping oneself in good health. By cooking at home, you can directly affect the quality of life for yourself and your family members. We are committed to making the time that you spend in the kitchen easier and fun, in addition to assuring that the food that you prepare is also good to health," added Mr. Kepka, brand executive director.

