Leading Gig Platforms put Stride's New Benefits Platform to Work

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stride today announced the launch of The Stride Benefits Platform, a fully customizable suite of health and wealth benefits and perks that business can offer to their independent workers. The Stride Benefits Platform includes access to health, dental, vision, life, accident and disability insurance, prescription discounts, online doctor visits, checking and savings accounts, free mileage and expense tracking, tax assistance and filing, over 100,000 discounts and deals on local and national products and services, and employer-exclusive offers, all within the simple to use and free Stride app. The Stride Benefits Platform offers a powerful new way for businesses to help their independent workers spend less and keep more of their earnings.

"With The Stride Benefits Platform, we're helping our community of more than 700,000 Dashers spend more time achieving their financial goals by delivering great service to customers and less time worrying about expenses and access to benefits," said Max Rettig, Head of Policy at DoorDash. "With today's announcement, alongside our recent roll out of a free, no-opt-in-required Occupational Accident Insurance policy, we are looking forward to offering unprecedented freedom and flexibility to enable everyone from students to teachers to retirees to achieve their goals on their own terms, while enhancing their economic security."

"We're always thinking about ways to help our Postmates Fleet spend less and keep more of their earnings," said Claire Sands, Head of Postmates Community. "With Stride, we're able to provide our Fleet with access to a full suite of tools that will help them save money and time on things like health insurance, taxes, banking, car maintenance and more. And since all of their benefits and rewards will be available in one simple and easy to use mobile app, Postmates Fleet members can spend less time looking for their rewards and more time using them."

"The Stride Benefits Platform is an important part of Instacart's new, more holistic suite of offerings and resources designed to support our shoppers in the aisles and beyond," said Sid Agarwal, Vice President of Operations for Instacart. "As part of the new Stride Benefits Platform, we're excited to offer shoppers access to a more comprehensive package of health and financial solutions that improve their overall experience as part of the Instacart community."

"Here at Stride, we're focused on one thing: creating economic security for everyone who works for themselves," said Noah Lang, CEO and co-founder of Stride. "The Stride Benefits Platform is a massive step forward in realizing that vision, and we couldn't be more proud to be working with the world's largest platforms for independent workers and helping those workers keep more of their earnings."

The Stride Benefits Platform allows companies to offer their independent, non-benefited workers:

A customizable suite of health and wealth benefits and perks including a health insurance recommendation service, affordable dental, vision and life insurance, mileage and expense tracking, prescription discounts, online doctor visits and deals on hundreds of thousands of local and national products and services

A simple, easy to use mobile app where workers can access all of their perks and benefits, all in one place

Access to Stride's award-winning support team to help workers get the most from their benefits and rewards

The Stride Benefits Platform will be available to workers of sponsoring companies starting today, and individuals not associated with a sponsoring company will be able to access the special perks and discounts for a small fee later this Fall. For more information on The Stride Benefits Platform, visit http://www.stridebenefits.com.

About Stride: Stride provides the world's first benefits platform designed specifically for independent workers, helping them save time and money on insurance, taxes and hundreds of thousands of products and services. Since launching in 2014, Stride has helped over 1 million workers save over $1 billion. Stride partners with the world's leading platforms and employers of non-benefited workers including Uber, Postmates, DoorDash, GrubHub, Rover, Care.com, TaskRabbit, Keller Williams and helps them provide their workers access to health and wealth benefits and perks. The company is backed by Venrock, New Enterprise Associates and F-Prime Capital Partners.

About DoorDash: Doordash is a technology platform that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in over 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States and Canada. Founded in 2013 by Stanford students Tony Xu, Andy Fang, and Stanley Tang, the company currently reaches 80 percent of U.S. households and has the widest selection of restaurants, cementing an industry-leading position in the U.S. DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com .

About Postmates: Postmates is transforming the way goods move around cities by enabling anyone to have anything delivered on-demand. Our revolutionary Urban Logistics platform connects customers with local couriers who can deliver anything from any store or restaurant in minutes. We empower communities to shop local with no waiting, and empower businesses through our API to offer delivery.

About Instacart:

Instacart is the North American leader in grocery delivery and one of the fastest growing companies in e-commerce. Instacart's same-day delivery and pickup services bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada in as fast as an hour. Instacart has partnered with more than 300 beloved national, regional and local retailers, including Albertsons, ALDI, Costco, Kroger, Loblaw, Publix, Sam's Club, Sprouts, Walmart Canada, and Wegmans, among others, to deliver from more than 20,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. The company's cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the e-commerce platforms of some of the world's biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership for unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information or to start shopping, visit www.Instacart.com .

