Leading Global Automotive Brands Invest $21M in Urgent.ly's Fast Growing Mobility and Roadside Assistance Services

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Urgent.ly , the leading global mobility and roadside assistance platform, today announced it has raised $21 million in new Series B funding, reflecting the rapid evolution and increasing complexity of transportation and mobility. BMW i Ventures; InMotion Ventures, Jaguar Land Rover's venture capital fund; and Porsche Ventures participated in the round with support from current investors. The funding round was oversubscribed.

Global automotive and new mobility companies are increasingly designing and marketing more transportation options with varying tasks, sizes and complexity. This level of innovation will render traditional roadside assistance obsolete, evolving into mobility assistance that can service today's vehicles as well as fleets of the future that will include electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, micro-mobility vehicles, drones, robotic delivery and more.

"The old model of roadside assistance must make way for a modern, more digital approach," said Kasper Sage, Partner, BMW i Ventures. "Urgent.ly will allow OEMs around the world to provide their customers the kind of real-time and connected digital experience they now expect in everything from food delivery to ride-sharing. Urgent.ly enables unparalleled transparency connecting dealerships, OEMs, providers and customers in real time, with actionable data-driven insights to optimize the experience along every step of the way."

"We fundamentally believe that OEMs need to work more closely together to create the foundations for an improved, technology-enabled customer experience, and fully harness the fantastic entrepreneurial energy that is driving the digital transformation of our industry," said Sebastian Peck, Managing Director, InMotion Ventures. "For Jaguar Land Rover to invest, alongside other established automotive manufacturers, into a business like Urgent.ly that is making great strides to transform the roadside assistance industry to deliver a better customer experience, is a completely logical step for us."

"Urgent.ly is an innovative platform solution which impresses with its speed and transparency. It is also internationally scalable. We are convinced that it can help increase customer satisfaction levels in critical situations," says Kilian Sauerwald, Director Aftersales Region and Market Development at Porsche. "The team at Urgent.ly sets itself apart due to its well founded expertise within the customer and technology business. This is why we chose a strategic investment."

Separately, BMW Group has also recently selected Urgent.ly to work together with the BMW ConnectedDrive Customer Interaction Center (BMW Assist) as the vendor partner to provide roadside assistance and extended mobility services to owners of all four of its brands in the U.S.: BMW, BMW Motorrad, MINI and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.



Mike Hernandez, Manager for BMW Roadside Assistance and Mobility Services added, "We are extremely pleased to provide BMW, BMW Motorrad, MINI and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars customers in the U.S. exclusively with Urgent.ly services. Urgent.ly's innovative and flexible modular platform allows us to realize our vision for a completely transparent and integrated roadside assistance experience for BMW drivers and riders. The team at Urgent.ly understands the expectations of our customers and have demonstrated the ability to tailor programs and features in their software.

This provides the ability to offer unique services using BMW Servicemobile operated by our authorized dealers or, when needed, a highly-vetted, brand-specific network of the best towers and transportation professionals in the industry."

"We are truly gratified by the support of our investors, including some of the world's top global automotive brands, as we work to define the future of mobility and roadside assistance and deliver the experience customers demand and deserve," said Chris Spanos, CEO and co-founder of Urgent.ly. "We look forward to continuing to innovate our connected services across the rapidly evolving global automotive, insurance and mobility markets, where we have consistently driven increases in customer satisfaction over the legacy analog models that have defined the industry for the past 70 years."

American Tire Distributors (ATD), the largest tire distributor in North America, is a current investor in Urgent.ly excited by the company's scale and technology, resulting in industry leading customer service scores. ATD has been a leader in the transformation of the replacement tire industry by bringing innovation and new capabilities like Urgent.ly to its customer base. Ryan Marsh, Chief Growth and Innovation Officer at ATD said, "ATD is thrilled to partner with Urgent.ly. The industry- leading OEMs' investments in their Series B offering reinforce our belief that Urgent.ly's unique, digitally-enabled business model to modernize the roadside assistance experience is going to help ATD continue to bring new capabilities to our customers as we drive traffic to their business and enhance their operations."

