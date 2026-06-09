Leading Global Consulting Firm Launches Workera to 35,000 Employees

Enterprise-wide rollout brings verified, decision-grade AI fluency measurement to every employee, from client-facing consultants to deep technical experts

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workera, the AI agents company powering the skills intelligence layer for the enterprise, today announced that a leading global management consulting firm has launched Workera across its entire workforce of 35,000 employees, one of the largest enterprise deployments in the company's history.

The launch comes as AI fluency shifts from a specialized capability to a baseline expectation for every role. The World Economic Forum estimates that 39% of workers' core skills will change by 2030, and organizations are under pressure to understand, not assume, where their people actually stand. For a firm whose product is its people's expertise, knowing the real AI capability of every employee, from the consultant advising a client to the engineer building the underlying model, has become a strategic imperative rather than a training exercise.

"AI fluency is no longer a specialization reserved for a handful of technical teams — it's becoming a baseline expectation for every role, from the consultant in front of a client to the engineer building the model behind them," said Kian Katanforoosh, founder and CEO of Workera. "What makes this launch significant isn't only the scale, though 35,000 employees in a single rollout is remarkable. It's that an organization chose to measure AI capability with the same rigor it applies to any other strategic decision, with verified, decision-grade evidence instead of guesswork."

Rather than relying on course completions or self-reported confidence, the platform establishes a verified baseline of AI fluency across every level of the organization, benchmarks it against the industry's deepest skills dataset, and pinpoints exactly where the gaps are and how to close them. For a workforce as varied as this firm's, spanning generalist consultants, functional specialists, and advanced technical practitioners, to executive leadership, that means a single, consistent measure of readiness that holds up across radically different roles.

The breadth of the deployment is the point. Most enterprise AI upskilling efforts concentrate on technical teams and measure activity rather than ability. By extending verified capability measurement to all 35,000 employees, the firm gains a true, organization-wide picture of AI fluency — decision-grade evidence leaders can act on when deciding who is ready, where to invest, and how the workforce is progressing over time.

Enterprises looking to establish a verified baseline of AI fluency across their workforce can learn more at Workera.

About Workera

Workera is the AI agent platform built to maximize human potential. Workera reads capabilities from the tools people already work in, verifies them continuously, and does so at scale. Our four purpose-built AI agents handle every talent decision: who to hire, who's ready to move, where the gaps are, and how to close them. The newest, Ambient Coaching, surfaces skills intelligence in the flow of work. Trusted by the Fortune 100, Workera has been recognized by TIME's Best EdTech Companies and World's Top HRTech Companies in 2025 & 2026; the World Economic Forum's Tech Pioneers; and Inc.'s 2025 Fastest Growing Companies. In 2024, Workera was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies alongside Microsoft, Canva, and others leading the AI revolution. Learn more at workera.ai.

Media Contact: Mark Dunphy, [email protected]

SOURCE Workera