Workera Launches AI-First Translations, Bringing Skills Measurement to Every Employee in Their Preferred Language

New AI-powered translation layer extends verified skills measurement to global workforces. Every employee, in every market, at enterprise scale.

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workera, the AI agent platform built to maximize human potential, today launched AI-First Translations, an AI-powered translation layer that lets participants engage with the entire Workera platform, assessments, mentoring experience, and the admin experience, in their preferred language, at the scale of the global enterprise.

When skills assessments are delivered in only one language, results can reflect language proficiency as much as technical mastery, leaving enterprises with gaps in how they see their global talent. Research from Pearson found that while 92% of global employees say English is important for their career progression, only 7% of non-native English speakers believe they can communicate effectively at work. When a skills assessment is delivered in a language other than an employee's own, the result reflects how well they read the question, not what they can actually do.

"Skills are distributed globally, but language often gets in the way of understanding what people can actually do," said Kian Katanforoosh, founder and CEO of Workera. "AI-First Translations is what makes accurate measurement possible at scale: you can extend verified skills measurement to your entire workforce in their preferred language, removing potential language barriers. When teams across the globe are measured on real capability, your view of talent stops being a sample and becomes the whole picture."

AI-First Translations works through a fully automated, AI-first approach, delivering translations at scale without the delays of human-in-the-loop localization. Employees control their own experience, switching languages from the profile icon, with the setting persisting across sessions and the login page. The capability is available now in multiple languages, with additional languages coming soon.

The layer is built for rapid usability and comprehension rather than certified, word-perfect localization. English remains the primary source of truth, content is clearly labeled as AI-translated to set the right expectations, and if a participant encounters an AI-generated error they can flag it for iterative improvement. This design lets enterprises deploy verified skills measurement into new regions in weeks rather than months, without standing up manual translation workflows.

For employees, that means the ability to demonstrate true technical mastery in their preferred language and pursue merit-based advancement without the cognitive burden of translating while being assessed. For managers, it means distinguishing real skill gaps from linguistic hurdles when benchmarking teams and identifying talent for promotion. For leadership, it means a unified, equitable view of total workforce capability to support high-stakes hiring and resource-allocation decisions across international regions.

AI-First Translations is available today to Workera customers. Organizations can see how verified, multilingual skills measurement works at workera.ai.

About Workera

Workera is the AI agent platform built to maximize human potential. Workera reads capabilities from the tools people already work in, verifies them continuously, and does so at scale. Our four purpose-built AI agents handle every talent decision: who to hire, who's ready to move, where the gaps are, and how to close them. The newest, Ambient Coaching, surfaces skills intelligence in the flow of work. Trusted by the Fortune 100, Workera has been recognized by TIME's Best EdTech Companies and World's Top HRTech Companies in 2025 & 2026; the World Economic Forum's Tech Pioneers; and Inc.'s 2025 Fastest Growing Companies. In 2024, Workera was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies alongside Microsoft, Canva, and others leading the AI revolution. Learn more at workera.ai.

SOURCE Workera