Workera Achieves ISO/IEC 42001:2023 Certification

Certification accelerates Workera's leadership in responsible AI management systems for L&D and HR

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workera, the AI agent platform built to maximize human potential, today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification, the first global standard designed for AI management systems.

ISO/IEC 42001 is an international standard that addresses the ethical considerations and transparency of AI and sets out a structured way to balance innovation with governance. The achievement underscores Workera's commitment to managing the risks and opportunities associated with AI for the organizations that rely Workera to help build AI-ready workforces.

"We've always put real care into how we build with AI. ISO 42001 puts that to the test, and we passed," said Petar Radošević, VP of Technology at Workera. "Our customers bring our AI to thousands of their people. They shouldn't have to take our word that it's built responsibly. Now they don't have to."

Workera provides the skills data layer for the enterprise, powering the decisions that matter most to an organization's people: who to hire, who's ready to move, where the gaps are, and how to close them. As its AI agents read and verify capabilities across the tools people work in every day, earning that trust has always required the highest bar for how AI is governed. ISO/IEC 42001 certification formalizes the standard Workera has operated by from the start and gives enterprises independent assurance that the systems behind its agents are held to a rigorous global benchmark. As organizations move faster on AI, they can leverage Workera with confidence.

The ISO/IEC 42001 certification was awarded following an independent audit conducted by Prescient Security that confirmed Workera met the international standard's stringent requirements. The assessment evaluated Workera's AI management system, including risk management and development practices for designing, deploying, and operating AI responsibly.

Organizations can see how trusted AI is maximizing human potential at workera.ai.

About Workera

Workera is the AI agent platform built to maximize human potential. Workera reads capabilities from the tools people already work in, verifies them continuously, and does so at scale. Our four purpose-built AI agents handle every talent decision: who to hire, who's ready to move, where the gaps are, and how to close them. The newest, Ambient Coaching, surfaces skills intelligence in the flow of work. Trusted by the Fortune 100, Workera has been recognized by TIME's Best EdTech Companies and World's Top HRTech Companies in 2025 & 2026; the World Economic Forum's Tech Pioneers; and Inc.'s 2025 Fastest Growing Companies. In 2024, Workera was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies alongside Microsoft, Canva, and others leading the AI revolution. Learn more at workera.ai.

SOURCE Workera