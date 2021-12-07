Leading global eyewear manufacturer Bollé Safety launches new Bollé Safety Standard Issue tactical eyewear brand featuring eyewear from Jade Struck

As part of the launch of this new brand, Bollé Safety Standard Issue has worked with Jade Struck , the competitive shooter, firearms instructor, model and actress, to create a pair of custom tactical glasses called The SENTINEL STRUCK. "As a firearms instructor, safety is my top priority, so I believe that all gear plays an important role, but I believe that eye protection is the most important," said Struck. "A great pair of safety glasses shouldn't just protect your eyes, but should also help you perform to the best of your abilities, so that's what I'm hoping we're bringing to the table with the SENTINEL STRUCK." Certified to MIL-PRF-32432 A and ANSI Z87.1 safety standards to ensure maximum protection, these ballistic sunglasses are specifically tailored for the active woman who partakes in shooting, and other outdoor activities.

Like the SENTINEL STUCK sunglasses, each Bollé Safety Standard Issue product is a tailor-made solution that answers the specific needs of its wearers. The entire range of protective eyeglasses are crafted to be compliant with all major international safety standards worldwide.

"Our mission is to provide the best eye protection to those who need it and the people who protect us, beyond just the military field, so renaming the Bollé Tactical Division was evident," explained Rubina Meunier, Vice President of Brand from Bollé Safety. "Bollé Safety Standard Issue is a more comprehensive name, with the 'Standard Issue' phrasing resonating globally and the new logo being catchy, bold, and a bit mysterious."

About Bollé Safety

Bollé Safety provides technology-based lens applications and treatments specifically developed for protective eyewear and is a leading global manufacturer of protective eyewear worn by first responders, military, healthcare professionals, industrial workers, shooting enthusiasts and hunters all around the world. Having originated as part of the Bollé Family, a small workshop in France founded over 130 years ago, Bollé Safety went on to become the pioneer in creating tactical eyewear in the late 1950's. They were the first eyewear manufacturer to use molded nylon to make protective glasses which were more resilient and flexible while protecting the eyes of the military. Cutting edge lens advancements, with ANSI and Ballistic ratings, and superior frame ergonomics, have made Bollé Safety and Bollé Safety Standard Issue an industry leader in this category. Today, Bollé Safety eye protection is worn by more than 20 million customers in over 100 countries.

More about the new brand division visit: https://www.bolle-safety.com/us/tactical.html

