Leading Global Media Organizations Deploy SymphonyAI Media Technology

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SymphonyAI Media, a SymphonyAI division, today announced that Hearst Television is among the latest media organizations to reap the benefits of its Revedia platform (Revedia) for data-driven content and revenue insight.  

Revedia's unique capabilities enable businesses to successfully manage, optimize, and predict content revenue performance across all distribution models, including FAST, AVOD, SVOD, TVOD, pay TV, and broadcast. Revedia currently processes data for every major organization in the media ecosystem, including more than 1,500 global distributors.

John Drain, chief financial officer at Hearst Television, said, "The Revedia solution enables us to have visibility into our content and associated revenues, which is increasingly important within the shifting dynamics of free ad-supported streaming (FAST) and linear content distribution platforms."

Mark Moeder, CEO of SymphonyAI Media, said, "The growing number of organizations powered by Revedia underscores a persistent need for data-driven content and revenue insight across the media industry. Their success validates our commitment to delivering best-in-class technology. In this transformative year for the industry, we look forward to platform developments that will further accelerate and improve decision-making for media organizations that deploy Revedia."

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI SaaS company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, finance, manufacturing, media, and IT/enterprise service management. SymphonyAI verticals have many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 3,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is a SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Romesh Wadhwani.

About Hearst Television

Hearst Television owns and operates 34 television and two radio stations serving 27 media markets across 39 states reaching over 22 million U.S. television households. Through its partnership with nearly all major networks, Hearst Television distributes national content over more than 120 video channels including programming from ABC, NBC, CBS, CW, MY Net, MeTV, Estrella and more. The radio stations are leaders in Baltimore news/talk and rock music listenership. Its Hearst Media Production Group unit produces original programming across linear and streaming platforms for domestic and international distribution. Its Very Local app, free to download on household OTT devices and available across popular streaming services, offers 24/7 access to local news, weather and an array of local and regional programming. Hearst Television is recognized as one of the industry's premier companies and has been honored with numerous awards for distinguished journalism, industry innovation and community service. Hearst Television is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hearst.

