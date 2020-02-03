Leading Global Security Group Expands Contract with MiX Telematics

BIRMINGHAM, England, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX,NYSE: MIXT) a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, has announced that multi-national security group G4S, has selected MiX to assist in modifying driver behaviour across their Cash Division in the UK.

G4S Cash Solutions (UK) Ltd is a leading, global integrated security company specialising in the provision of security products, services and solutions.

"For many years, MiX has helped G4S address the business critical requirement of monitoring our Cash in Transit vehicles for security reasons. We are delighted to expand our partnership to now include MiX's premium fleet management solution to replace a legacy system, and address our mission to increase driver safety and reduce our impact on the environment. We view this as a business critical step and look forward to working together for many more years," says John Lennox, Operations Director for G4S Cash Solutions (UK) Ltd.

This implementation will cover a further 1,500 vehicles throughout the UK. The contract was awarded on the basis that the global player believes MiX's products to be the gold standard for safety, improving efficiency and alleviating impact on the environment.

"Safe driving is a pressing issue throughout the industry, regardless of the sector, and oftentimes risky driver behaviour is the root cause of accidents. This also affects productivity and supply, creating a knock-on result which impedes any business. As a company that values safety, efficiency, security and compliance we're pleased that our relationship with G4S continues to grow," responds Chief Operating Officer for MiX, Charles Tasker.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to over 812,000 subscribers in over 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange

(JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com

About G4S

G4S is the leading global, integrated security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.

G4S is quoted on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. G4S is active in around 90 countries and has over 550,000 employees. For more information on G4S, visit www.g4s.com .

For further information contact

Jonathan Bates

Marketing Director

MiX Telematics Europe

Jonathan.bates@mixtelematics.com

