LEADING GLOBAL SPIRITS COMPANY SAZERAC COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AWARD-WINNING, READY-TO-DRINK GIANT, BUZZBALLZ

LOUISVILLE, Ky. and DALLAS, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global spirits company Sazerac today completed the previously announced transaction to acquire BuzzBallz LLC (dba Southern Champion), a rapidly growing beverage business with innovative brands including the company's namesake spherically shaped ready-to-drink, pre-mixed cocktails, BuzzBallz.

Founder Merrilee Kick will remain with BuzzBallz to continue fostering the success of the business. Other terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

BuzzBallz joins Sazerac's robust, global spirits portfolio including Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Traveller Whiskey, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, Southern Comfort, Wheatley Vodka, Meyers's Rum, White X Cognac, Paddy's Irish Whiskey, and many more. The BuzzBallz company also includes additional ready-to-drink beverages like: BIGGIES, Uptown Cocktails, Sip Sip Hooray, and Texas Craft, along with other brands.

About Sazerac

With over 400 years of history, Sazerac is one of the world's largest distilled spirits companies. Now in the fourth generation of the current family ownership, Sazerac strives each day to bring the finest spirits to consumers around the world.

Over 500 of the world's most extraordinary brands are part of the Sazerac portfolio, including Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Eagle Rare, Weller, The Last Drop Distillers, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, Southern Comfort, Wheatley Vodka, Meyers's Rum, White X Cognac, Sazerac de Forge Cognac, Paddy's Irish Whiskey, and many more.

Sazerac is also the steward of many fine distilleries internationally, including Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky, United States; Domaine Sazerac de Segonzac in Cognac, France; Paul John Distillery in Goa, India; and Lough Gill Distillery in County Sligo, Ireland. Additional impressive locations can be found in New Orleans, Montréal, London and Sydney, to name a few.

Learn more at: www.sazerac.com.

About BuzzBallz

BuzzBallz, LLC (dba Southern Champion), is a family-operated distillery, winery and brewery in the state of Texas, which was founded in 2009 as the result of Merrilee Kick's master's degree thesis project. The company has greatly expanded its product base since inception and has grown internationally. As the only woman-owned distillery, winery and brewery combo in the United States, BuzzBallz gained significant recognition, built distribution nationwide and across 27 other countries, and garnered hundreds of awards. The company's mission is to create fun and innovative cocktails for the world, with a vision to reinvent happy hour!

Learn more at: http://www.southern-champion.com and www.buzzballz.com.

