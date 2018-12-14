Leading Global Supplier of Fabric Signs with VICUTU, Expanding the World Influence of the Chinese Brand

The theme of "Boundless Field" at the cocktail party was an eloquent testimony to the relentless pursuit of quality and the attitudes of boundless products, fashion, culture, territory and time.

The transnational cooperation, therefore, demonstrated the complementation of international resources and cultural exchanges between the two giants. On the one hand, VBC boasts the most advanced international process and top-notch fabrics, which coincides with the relentless pursuit of apparel quality on the part of VICUTU; and to establish itself as a century-long brand, VICUTU draws much experience from VBC, a 355-year-old brand, in many aspects. On the other hand, VICUTU will convey Chinese traditional aesthetics, Eastern fashion culture and provide advanced Chinese technology to VBC, thus promoting closer cooperation on a global scale.

Since its establishment in 1994, VICUTU has developed into an enterprise specializing in the design, R&D, production and marketing of high-end ready-made clothes, unlike the OEM mode of other brands. Moreover, the original men's wear gains in popularity based on the typical technologies of the garment process. VICUTU stays ahead of the curve when it comes to process design, and it is one of the few apparel enterprises in China in terms of strength.

Mr. Alessandro, CEO of VBC, was lavish in his praise for cooperation with VICUTU: "VICUTU represented the relentless pursuit of quality on the part of the Chinese apparel enterprise, and our profound insights into the Chinese originality played a key role in our partnership, keeping both of us moving forward."

In cooperation with VBC, VICUTU is making headway in the international market, and VICUTU will lead the way in Chinese fashion's expansion on a global scale.

SOURCE VICUTU