Leading Global Workplace Management Platform Skedda Powers the Modern Workplace

Skedda launches new product integrations with Slack and Logitech, two-way sync with Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, and adds Visitor Management to its product suite

BOSTON, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skedda , a global workplace management platform, unveils a powerful set of new product innovations aimed at revolutionizing how organizations enable modern workplaces, optimize real estate investments, and drive collaboration and productivity among their teams.

"Skedda is proud to work towards building the industry's most powerful platform," said Mark Gentry, CEO of Skedda. Post this Book a desk, a meeting room, a parking spot, or even a spot to park your pup. Bring order to chaos with Skedda's workplace management platform. Get started for free. Award-winning platform Skedda powers the modern workplace.

"Skedda is proud to expand our solution set as we work towards building the industry's most powerful platform," said Mark Gentry, CEO of Skedda. "Our mission is to empower organizations to bring workplaces to life, and the latest set of product enhancements combined with outstanding growth in our customer base are great progress in accomplishing that mission."

2024 Product Innovation Enabling the Modern Workplace

Over the past 12 months, Skedda tripled the size of its Product and Engineering teams, laying the groundwork for accelerated growth and increased product development and innovation, including:

Slack & Microsoft Teams Integrations: A direct integration with Slack and Microsoft Teams allows people to receive automated reports about which teammates are coming into the office each day—all in the apps they already use to get their best work done.

A direct integration with Slack and Microsoft Teams allows people to receive automated reports about which teammates are coming into the office each day—all in the apps they already use to get their best work done. Two-way Sync with Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace: Organizations can now book meeting rooms directly from Outlook calendar or Google Calendar, streamlining workflows, improving team collaboration, and reducing the risk of errors or double bookings.

Organizations can now book meeting rooms directly from Outlook calendar or Google Calendar, streamlining workflows, improving team collaboration, and reducing the risk of errors or double bookings. Visitor Management: Organizations worldwide can now create secure, efficient, and welcoming visitor experiences with Skedda.

Organizations worldwide can now create secure, efficient, and welcoming visitor experiences with Skedda. Logitech Tap Scheduler Tablets: Teams can book meeting rooms directly from Logitech's tablets, syncing automatically with Skedda and reducing clicks-to-book and meeting room squatting.

See a complete list of Skedda integrations here.

"Our rollout of Visitor Management, two-way sync with Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, and integrations with Slack and Logitech underscores Skedda's commitment to continuous innovation," said John-Henry Forster, Skedda SVP of Product. "We're laser-focused on the core needs of modern organizations: team collaboration and schedule visibility, resource scheduling and management, and high-fidelity office presence data."

Establishing Expertise in Hybrid Work

As a pioneer in the workplace management space, Skedda continues to build and share its expertise through data-driven research and resulting actionable insights:

2024 Research Report— Not Another Hybrid Work Debate : Skedda's inaugural hybrid work study includes data, case studies, and expert insights on creating a great hybrid workplace strategy and experience.

Skedda's inaugural hybrid work study includes data, case studies, and expert insights on creating a great hybrid workplace strategy and experience. Skedda Academy: Skedda's comprehensive guide helps customers easily get started with the platform—from setting up an account to ensuring adoption.

Skedda's helps customers easily get started with the platform—from setting up an account to ensuring adoption. New Hybrid Work Grader: Skedda's first-of-its-kind Hybrid Work Grader is a comprehensive assessment that evaluates an organization's hybrid work maturity, and actionable steps to improve.

Skedda's is a comprehensive assessment that evaluates an organization's hybrid work maturity, and actionable steps to improve. New Podcast— Heroes of Hybrid Work : Skedda's podcast explores the future of work and features insights from industry experts and business leaders. Season 2: Rapid7 CPO Christina Luconi, former McKinsey Workplace Strategy Leader Phil Kirschner , Top 50 Leader of MA Tiffany Mosher Taylor Season 1: Flex Index CEO Rob Sadow , Gensler Global Workplace Research Director Janet P. McLaurin , former Airbnb Head of People Q Hamirani

Skedda's podcast explores the future of work and features insights from industry experts and business leaders.

"The hybrid work debate is over, but that doesn't mean you can set it and forget it," said Jenny Moebius, SVP at Skedda and Host of Heroes of Hybrid Work. "Instead, leaders need to see everything through a new lens—the hybrid work lens—and lead with intentionality. This includes establishing policies at the team-level; designing office layouts that support the modern workplace; ensuring equitable access to remote and in-office technology; and focusing on new training such as combating proximity bias."

About Skedda

Skedda is a leading global workplace management platform, serving over 7,000 customers including Toyota, Siemens, Mercedes-Benz, MIT, and Harvard University. The company is a key player in shaping the future of the modern workplace experience with interactive floor plans, desk and meeting room booking, visitor management, rich utilization analytics, and integrations with Slack, Microsoft 365, and Google Workspace. Each year, Skedda wins awards from G2, Capterra, GetApp, and SoftwareAdvice.

SOURCE Skedda