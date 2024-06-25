Leading Government Agency Partners with Xiao-I Corporation to Enhance Customer Service with AI Chatbot

SHANGHAI, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI) ("Xiao-I" or the "Company"), a leading AI company, announced today that the Company signed a partnership agreement with a major government agency (the "Agency") in Hong Kong to implement advanced AI Chatbot solution (the "Partnership"). This strategic collaboration aims to transform the agency's customer service operations, addressing key challenges such as complex policy explanations, multilingual communication needs, high service demand, and personalized service delivery.

The Partnership addresses a critical need for enhanced customer service capabilities within the Agency. The AI Chatbot will streamline communication processes, particularly in explaining complex policies and regulations, managing high service demand, and providing multilingual support. These improvements are expected to significantly boost efficiency and service quality.

Xiao-I's AI chatbot will enhance the Agency's clients' understanding of policies and regulations, by delivering clear, accurate responses to complex questions. Its multilingual capabilities will ensure effective communication across all language barriers. The chatbot's scalability will allow it to handle a high volume of inquiries, thereby reducing the pressure on human customer service representatives and improving response times. Additionally, the AI Chatbot uses advanced algorithms to offer personalized responses, catering to the specific needs of different businesses.

By integrating Xiao-I Corporation's AI Chatbot, the Agency will enhance service efficiency, provide 24/7 support, and gain valuable insights into client needs. This solution will reduce operational costs, ensure consistent communication, and allow human staff to focus on complex issues, ultimately improving overall customer satisfaction and service quality. Xiao-I Corporation is excited about the potential of this Partnership which is expected to set a new standard in the Agency's customer service, showcasing the transformative power of AI in public sector operations.

