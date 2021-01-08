Leading Green Economy Advocate Juan Verde Recognized As A Top Latino In The Global Fight Against Climate Change

This recognition comes amidst news of the United States' upcoming return to the Paris Agreement as part of the Biden administration, positioning the country to once again lead the global charge to combat the climate crisis. "With so many banded together towards the common goal of achieving a greener tomorrow, I'm hopeful that, in the United States, we'll be able to reach net zero emissions by 2050," shares this internationally renowned strategist. "In fact, the urgency of the climate crisis brings an unprecedented opportunity for technology transfer with the potential of promoting a surge of global sustainable growth." A key asset during the recent elections as founder of Americans Abroad for Biden, Verde continues transforming sustainable initiatives into business strategies and public policy with worldwide impact.

In addition to this prestigious recognition, Verde's efforts to drive sustainable business practices are demonstrated by his day-to-day work with NPO Advanced Leadership Foundation and private firm Alamo Solutions Consultancy, through which he promotes a green economy, among other issues. Previously, Verde was a key global advocate to Vice President Al Gore's "The Climate Reality Project," helping establish two of its international branches, and served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Europe and Eurasia at the United States Department of Commerce under President Barack Obama, bolstering sustainable development. In 2019, he was featured in the 25th instalment of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP25.

Verde is but one of 100 change agents who were recognized by Sachamama as promoters of the fight towards a greener and more sustainable future. Its executive director Carlos Zegarra notes that the list features executives from recognized companies, high-profile politicians, academics, activists, journalists and Nobel laureates, highlighting renowned public policy figures such as UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Gracetti and president of Uruguay Luis Lacalle, as well as world-renowned personalities Shakira, Camila Cabello, Alejandro Sanz, Jessica Alba, Penélope Cruz and more. The publication of this list occurs within the framework of No Planet B Latino Summit, the largest meeting of influential Latinos towards the United Nations' 2021 COP26. The nonprofit hopes that visibility of the 100 Latinos Most Committed to Climate Action promotes advancement towards living in balance with our planet.

About Juan Verde: Verde is an internationally renowned strategist for both the public and private sectors with an extensive and unique 25+ year trajectory at the intersection of sustainable development, public policy and international affairs. As a lifelong advocate for the fight against climate change, he's regarded as a leader in promoting clean energy and sustainable economies in both the US and across the world. For the latest news on Verde, please visit juanverde.net.

SOURCE Juan Verde

Related Links

http://www.juanverde.net

