Leading Hair Care Manufacturer Beauty by Imagination Taps Industry Veteran to Lead Strategic Financial Growth Initiatives

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty by Imagination (BBI), a leading manufacturer of iconic haircare brands including Wet Brush, Goody, Ouidad, Curls, Bio Ionic, and ACE has appointed respected industry finance leader James MacPherson as Chief Financial Officer. Reporting to BBI CEO Francesca Raminella, MacPherson's category expertise will be leveraged to steer the company's financial strategies, identify category drivers, and accelerate growth. 

MacPherson brings to BBI more than 30 years of finance leadership experience, 17 of which have been in the beauty business. Most recently, as the CFO of Olaplex, Inc., MacPherson oversaw the company's filing for public offering in August 2021. Previously, he served as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of the BECCA Cosmetics Group from August 2011 through November 2016 when it was acquired by the Estee Lauder Companies Inc. MacPherson started his beauty career at Estee Lauder, first in a succession of finance and sales leadership roles at Clinique. He later served as the Chief Financial Officer of the Carol's Daughter division at L'Oréal USA where he helped to double brand sales over a three-year period. In addition to his corporate roles, MacPherson has served on the International Beauty Association board of directors since July 2021.

"We are thrilled to welcome James as our CFO. His wealth of experience scaling beauty consumer goods companies and driving financial performance makes him well qualified to lead the Finance team as BBI enters our next phase of growth," states Raminella. "James is a key addition to our Executive Leadership Team, positioning BBI for success in 2023 and beyond."

"It's exciting to join the dynamic leadership team at BBI," says James MacPherson. "I am confident that my experience in creating value and driving growth at other founder-led beauty companies, and my demonstrated passion for this industry, will further catalyze the strong plans already in place across BBI's portfolio of iconic, category-leading brands." 

ABOUT BEAUTY BY IMAGINATION

Beauty by Imagination ("BBI") is one of the leading manufacturers of haircare products, hair tools and accessories. Based in New York, BBI develops some of the industry's most recognizable brands and high-performing products such as Goody®, Wet Brush®, Bio Ionic®, Ouidad, CURLS, and Ace. These brands promise quality and innovation, delivering beautiful results to professionals and consumers alike.

