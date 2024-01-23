Leading Hair Color & Styling Brands Schwarzkopf® Keratin Color and göt2b® Announce 2023 Beauty Award Wins in Glamour, Cosmopolitan, Ebony and Shop TODAY

Henkel hair brands Schwarzkopf® Keratin Color and göt2b® recognized for coveted beauty awards voted on by editors, industry experts and consumers.

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Henkel Corporation, the leaders in Beauty Care consumer businesses for over 120 years, is thrilled to announce prestigious beauty award wins for its hair color and styling brands, Schwarzkopf® Keratin Color and göt2b®. Both brands have had a successful year of new product innovations and are now receiving even more recognition with four exciting 2023 Beauty Award wins from Glamour, Cosmopolitan, Ebony and Shop TODAY.

göt2b® glued Bonding Glue launched in February 2023 and won "Best Protective Style Treatment" in the Curly Hair & Coils Category in the first-ever Glamour Beauty & Wellness Awards , created to honor products that make consumers look and feel great. The Bonding Glue is dermatologist-tested, vegan and formulated with provitamin B5, the Bonding Glue blends wig lace invisibly all while being gentle on skin, and safe on edges. The formula is quick-drying and dries clear, and is safe for daily use, leaves no visible residue, and dissolves easily with göt2b® (un)glued Flash Glue Remover.

In the Ebony Beauty & Grooming Awards , göt2b® (un)glued Flash Glue Remover won for "Best Hair Glue Remover". Ebony editors rigorously tested hundreds of products to provide readers with the best beauty products and tools for men and women of color. Also released in February 2023 in tandem with the göt2b® glued Bonding Glue, göt2b® (un)Glued Flash Glue Remover gently removes göt2b® Glued Bonding Glue and conditions when sprayed on natural or synthetic hair. The dermatologist-tested formula, with Aloe Vera and Castor Oil, removes göt2b® glued Bonding Glue on protective styles and helps to remove residue. The glue remover is easy to apply, and safe for skin, scalp and edges.

For the first-ever Shop TODAY Beauty Awards , göt2b® glued Blasting Freeze Spray won in the Hairspray Category for "Best For Extra Hold." Thirty-one haircare products that surpassed editor and expert satisfaction in regards to quality and value were awarded the prestigious Shop TODAY Beauty Award. göt2b® glued Blasting Freeze Spray is a must-have item for consumers and professional stylists alike due to its ability to provide a strong hold..

Finally, Schwarzkopf® Keratin Color Permanent Hair Color Cream won "Best At-Home Hair Color" in the Cosmopolitan Readers' Choice Beauty Awards . The awards are a collection of 85 of the year's best beauty products voted on by more than 75,000 readers and nearly 7 million votes. Schwarzkopf® Keratin Color Permanent Hair Color Cream makes at-home hair coloring easy with long-lasting permanent color that boasts up to 100% gray coverage and with up to 80% less breakage (vs. untreated hair) after coloring. Schwarzkopf® Keratin Color provides long-lasting permanent color with pre-color serum for strong, healthy-looking hair and even color results from root to tip.

"As part of Henkel's commitment to create high-quality, innovative products for consumers, we are proud to see göt2b® and Schwarzkopf® Keratin Color receiving the acclaim they deserve," said Vildan Oenpeker-Cerci, Senior Vice President Marketing Henkel North America. "Both brands are at the forefront of hair color and styling, in large part thanks to our incredible R&D and creative teams, and we are thrilled that they are being recognized by these highly respected beauty awards."

göt2b® and Schwarzkopf® Keratin Color will be announcing more product innovations in March 2024 and look forward to garnering additional industry award wins. For more information, please visit Schwarzkopf.com .

Price/Availability:

göt2b® glued Bonding Glue has a suggested retail price of $6.50

göt2b® (un)glued Flash Glue Remover has a suggested retail price of $6.50

göt2b® glued Blasting Freeze Spray has a suggested retail price of $5.99

Schwarzkopf® Keratin Color Permanent Hair Color Cream has a suggested retail price of $11.99

göt2b® and Schwarzkopf® Keratin Color products can be purchased in Walmart stores and online at Walmart.com.

About Henkel in North America:

In North America, Henkel operates across its three business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. Its portfolio of well-known consumer and industrial brands includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6 billion US dollars (5 billion euros) in 2021, North America accounts for 25 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs over 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com , and on Twitter @Henkel_NA .

