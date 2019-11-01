Leading Hawaii Firm Davis Levin Livingston Regionally Ranks in 3 Areas for 10th Edition of U.S. News - Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms"

HONOLULU, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Davis Levin Livingston – a leading medical malpractice and personal injury law firm based in Hawaii – has won many awards and accolades since its doors first opened in Honolulu four decades ago. The firm has continued this trend into 2020, earning no fewer than 3 coveted regional rankings in the 10th Edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms."

As of the most recent release of "Best Law Firms," Davis Levin Livingston has received a First Tier ranking in both Personal Injury – Plaintiffs and Medical Malpractice Law in the state of Hawaii. The firm also received a Third Tier ranking for Insurance Law in Hawaii.

In order to identify the leading law firms across the country, U.S. News – Best Lawyers® sends thousands of surveys and spends countless hours on independent research. Using both qualitative and quantitative data – and relying on both client and professional recommendations – the Best Lawyers team assigns a score to each firm. That score is then compared regionally and nationally to determine what Tier the candidate firm has reached.

The entire team at Davis Levin Livingston would like to express their gratitude at receiving these prestigious rankings. With another year on the "Best Law Firms" list, the firm hopes to continue pushing for the best possible results and fighting for justice on behalf of injury victims.

