Leading Health Care Executive Catherine Shitara Joins MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center as Chief Operating Officer

"As an experienced executive with a stellar track record leading multiple enterprise operations and performance improvement programs, Catherine is a strong and welcome addition to our senior leadership team," says Marcia Manker, CEO of MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center which was recently recognized in U.S. News & World Report annual listings of America's Best Hospitals.

Shitara previously spearheaded patient safety and quality outcome initiatives as a Prospect Medical Holdings National Vice President. She also served as CEO and Hospital Administrator for Alta Hospital Systems' three acute-care and behavioral health facilities that were acquired by Prospect.

Other career highlights include Accreditation and Patient Safety Manager for Keck Medical Center of USC and USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center. As Verdura Group President and CEO, she provided administrative and operational management to LAC+USC Medical Center, supporting EHR system conversions, operational efficiencies and clinical documentation improvements.

Shitara earned her bachelor's degree from California State University, Los Angeles and MBA from University of Southern California. Her early career in consumer products and aerospace included work with Global Positional Satellite (GPS) systems, specialized military and commercial aircraft, and sporting goods product development.

Saddleback Medical Center is listed #45 nationally in orthopedic surgery by U.S. News & World Report and achieved high performance rankings for Heart Bypass Surgery, Heart Failure, Geriatrics, Hip Replacement, Knee Replacement, Gastroenterology & Gastrointestinal Surgery and Urology.

