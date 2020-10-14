Leading Health Care Lawyer Margaux J. Hall Joins Ropes & Gray

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Margaux J. Hall, a leading lawyer in drug pricing, managed care and value-based payment arrangements, has joined global law firm Ropes & Gray in Washington, D.C. as a partner.

Named a Law360 "Rising Star" for health care in 2019, Margaux has built a dynamic legal practice representing clients on topics including innovative contracting arrangements; drug price reporting obligations under the Medicaid, Medicare, and the Public Health Service programs, as well as under state drug price transparency laws; and vertical integrations and other transactions related to the pharmaceutical supply chain. She also provides sophisticated regulatory and business strategy advice to national and regional health insurers who manage prescription drug benefits in compliance with Medicare Advantage, Medicare Part D and Medicaid managed care program requirements.

"Transformative changes are underway when it comes to drug pricing. This means the stakes are higher than ever for pharmaceutical companies, health care companies and investors. By bringing my practice to Ropes & Gray, I join one of the legal industry's leading health care groups, which offers clients a one-stop shop to navigate complex and changing legal issues," Margaux said.

Margaux's deep knowledge of the pharmaceutical supply chain also is invaluable in major transactions involving vertical integrations in, or other fundamental changes to, the supply chain. Investors and others turn to Margaux to assist them in assessing and evaluating their investments in the health care and life sciences sectors.

"Margaux further enhances the capabilities of our drug pricing work group in this challenging and fast-moving area of law," said Deborah Gersh, partner and co-chair of the firm's health care practice. "Drug pricing is a critical component of our health care and life sciences practice, and we are thrilled to have her as our partner."

"The way Margaux attacks drug pricing and reporting issues, coupled with her approach to client counseling, makes her a stand-out business adviser. She has developed compliance tools that help her clients better understand, and break down, regulatory issues related to drug pricing," said David Djaha, the firm's managing partner. "Clients want full-service, expert advice on all aspects of drug sales and marketing, delivered in a thoughtful and integrated way. Margaux offers just that."

Margaux brings to clients an understanding of the transformative legal and policy issues affecting the pharmaceutical and health care sectors. Those issues involve changes to health care delivery models, including structuring value based payment contractual arrangements for drugs and other products covered by Medicare and Medicaid.

Margaux has dedicated her career to understanding health care in the U.S. and worldwide; after graduating from Harvard Law School, she pursued a Fulbright Fellowship to research health care law and health system reform in South Africa and then led similar research programs at the World Bank. Margaux also completed a post-graduate fellowship focusing on health law through Columbia Law School. She has also developed a robust practice with pro bono clients in the health care arena. A part of this, she has long represented Capital Clubhouse, a nonprofit organization serving people living with mental illness, during its creation of a community health center.

About Ropes & Gray's Health Care Practice

Chambers & Partners describes Ropes & Gray's global health care practice as "prominent and well-established" and "a significant force due to its broad regulatory expertise which includes advising clients on litigation, transactional and policy matters." More than 60 attorneys in Ropes & Gray offices across the United States represent virtually every sector of the global health care industry. Clients benefit from the firm's deep experience in health care law and our intimate knowledge of clients' industries, which position our teams to preempt and resolve legal issues across the full range of relevant practices. In 2019, Law360 named our team a Health Care Practice Group of the Year and the Financial Times cited our health care work in its 2019 "Innovative Lawyers" report. Chambers & Partners, U.S. News & World Report and The Legal 500 also rank the practice and its attorneys highly.

About Ropes & Gray

Ropes & Gray is a preeminent global law firm with approximately 1,400 lawyers and legal professionals serving clients in major centers of business, finance, technology and government. The firm has offices in New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul, and has consistently been recognized for its leading practices in many areas, including private equity, M&A, finance, asset management, real estate, tax, antitrust, life sciences, health care, intellectual property, litigation and enforcement, data, and business restructuring.

