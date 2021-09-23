Leading Health Systems Adopting the Datavant Switchboard

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datavant, the leader in securely connecting health data, today announced that leading health systems are collaborating with Datavant to protect patient privacy while supporting critical clinical research and improved care delivery. The collaboration will enable greater participation in research on life threatening diseases and improve insight into patients' care needs with enhanced privacy features and data controls. Geisinger, Emory Healthcare, Bon Secours Mercy Health, and Lee Health are among a group of health systems adopting Datavant Switchboard with a total of 50 million patients.

"Datavant's technology allows us to protect our patients' data while supporting key research and care improvement initiatives like caring for vulnerable populations," said David Vawdrey, Chief Data Informatics Officer for Geisinger.

"We strive to support health research that benefits our patients, and when we do, protecting patient privacy is critical," said Scott D. Boden, MD, Vice President of Business Innovation for Emory Healthcare. "This collaboration with Datavant opens the door to supporting much more research focused on improving patient outcomes while ensuring our patients' privacy is protected."

"This partnership with Datavant expands Bon Secours Mercy Health's commitment to leveraging the use of data to improve the health and well-being of our communities," said Deepesh Chandra, Chief Analytics Officer, Bon Secours Mercy Health. "Datavant's privacy-preserving software and expansive ecosystem of users enhances our ability to support research focused on improving patient outcomes. All of this is done in a HIPAA compliant manner."

"We are thrilled to partner with these leading health systems committed to delivering the best care to patients. Datavant's privacy-preserving data connectivity will add a level of granular insight into their patient populations enabling tailored care delivery and ground-breaking research that could yield life-saving therapies for patients," said Pete McCabe, CEO of Datavant.

About Datavant

Datavant's mission is to connect the world's health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building neutral, trusted and ubiquitous technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the exchange of identified and de-identified health data across tens of thousands of healthcare institutions.

