Leading Healthcare Authority Reveals Why Adding More Healthcare Jobs Means Less Care for Patients

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Dec. 6, 2019, the Bureau of Labor Statistics issued its latest Employment Situation Summary, one dominated by robust growth in the healthcare sector. According to the summary, 45,000 healthcare positions were added in November alone, for a total of 414,000 new jobs in 2019. While this may sound like great news, nationally recognized healthcare authority Deane Waldman, MD, MBA, says it's bad for patients.

Curing the Cancer in U.S. Healthcare: StatesCare & Market-Based Medicine Deane Waldman

"The vast majority of new healthcare hires are not providers," he points out, "but bureaucrats. So, we are paying billions of dollars in new salaries taking that money away from patient care."

Waldman, author of the new book Curing the Cancer in U.S. Healthcare: StatesCare & Market-Based Medicine (ADM Press), has ample proof that most healthcare spending on personnel is diverted away from physicians, nurses, and therapists. In fact, he says, "Job growth in the healthcare sector actually reduces access to care."

Combining his experiences as a pediatric cardiologist, educator, researcher, medical administrator, board director, and public policy advisor, Dr. Deane can answer questions such as:

How has Obamacare managed to both increase prices and reduce patients' access to care?

Why did more than 47,000 U.S. veterans die waiting in line for care?

for care? Why are more than a trillion "healthcare" dollars wasted on federal bureaucracy?

What is StatesCare? Can Dr. Deane prove it is the answer to America's healthcare nightmare?

Praise for Curing the Cancer in U.S. Healthcare

"A must-read for physicians, patients, and policymakers alike. Equipped with his vast experience as a pediatric cardiologist, clinician, teacher, researcher, and policy adviser, Dr. Waldman approaches our critically ill healthcare system as he does a critically ill patient. He identifies the root causes of the problems and proposes a workable cure that puts patients first. This is a quick and superb read packed full of information and insight." — Kristin S. Held, M.D. President-elect, Association of American Physicians and Surgeons

About the Author

Dr. Deane studied and trained at Yale, Chicago Medical School, Mayo Clinic, Northwestern, and Harvard. He earned his MBA from Anderson Graduate Schools. Dr. Deane was chief of pediatric cardiology at Children's Hospital of San Diego, University of Chicago, and University of New Mexico. He was also director of the Center for Healthcare Policy at Texas Public Policy Foundation and a member of the Board of Directors of New Mexico Health Insurance Exchange. Dr. Deane is professor emeritus of pediatrics, pathology, and decision science. A sought-after media guest, he has written six print books and six e-books. He has had articles published by Fox News, CNS News, Huffington Post, The Hill, Real Clear Politics, Forbes, Real Clear Health, Federalist, Investor's Business Daily, USA Today and more.

Contact: Deane Waldman, MD, MBA, (505) 255-2999; 231338@email4pr.com; www.deanewaldman.com

SOURCE Deane Waldman

Related Links

http://www.deanewaldman.com

