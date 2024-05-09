Leading Healthcare Brands Partnering with BPD Recognized with 16 Honors from Four Award Organizations

10 BPD clients have been recognized by the Webbys, the Shorty Awards, the American Advertising Awards, and the Healthcare Advertising Awards. The honorees include AdventHealth, Children's Hospital Association, HCA Healthcare, Northern Light Health, NRC Health, Salinas Valley, UC Davis Health, University Health, VCU Health, and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with BPD, a leading marketing services firm, 10 leading healthcare brands were recently honored with 16 awards for campaigns by four awards organizations.

The Webby Awards and Shorty Awards recognized BPD's work with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation on the SHIFT initiative, which has transformed the way nurses engage with social justice by crafting compelling content that educates and entertains. Content on the SHIFT platforms has achieved a public engagement rate that surpasses industry benchmarks by up to 14 times and has effectively elevated diverse voices in nursing, driving significant improvements in health equity awareness and action.

Webby Awards Honoree

○ Robert Wood Johnson Foundation — Category: Social Media — Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Category

■ Title: SHIFT Nursing

Shorty Awards Finalist:

○ Robert Wood Johnson Foundation — Category: Non-Profit, Social Good Campaign

■ Title: SHIFT Nursing

The SHIFT platform has been recognized by numerous award organizations in the past, including awards for its first documentary, "Who Cares?" Its second documentary, "Everybody Cares," will have a debut screening in Washington, DC on May 10, 2024. You can watch the trailer for "Everybody Cares" here.

The American Advertising Federation (AAF) also recognized the SHIFT campaign for its social media presence. This included a Gold ADDY, a recognition of the highest level of creative excellence in the category.

Gold ADDY Award

○ Robert Wood Johnson Foundation — Category: Social Media — Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Category

■ Title: SHIFT Nursing

SHIFT also received two unique awards from the AAF — the Judges ADDY Award, which is a special recognition for campaigns that exceed other Gold ADDY Award winners, and the Mosaic ADDY Award, which is awarded to campaigns that best exemplify a spirit of diversity and inclusion.

Judges ADDY Award

○ Robert Wood Johnson Foundation — Category: Social Media — Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Category

■ Title: SHIFT Nursing

Mosaic ADDY Award

○ Robert Wood Johnson Foundation — Category: Social Media — Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Category

■ Title: SHIFT Nursing

An additional honor from the AAF was awarded to NRC Health for a brand relaunch campaign, which included a media strategy that engaged healthcare executives across paid, owned, and earned channels.

Silver ADDY Award

○ NRC Health — Category: Branded Entertainment

■ Title: The Art of Human Understanding

The Healthcare Advertising Awards recognized 10 separate campaigns:

4 GOLD Awards

○ HCA Healthcare — Category: Integrated Marketing Campaign

■ Title: HCA Healthcare Market Brand Campaign

○ UC Davis Health — Category: Outdoor

■ Title: UC Davis Health: Believe in Better

○ University Health — Women's & Children's Hospital — Category: Integrated Marketing Campaign

■ Title: Say Hello

○ VCU Health — Category: Television Advertising — Series

■ Title: UNcommon

3 SILVER Awards

○ AdventHealth — Category: Television Advertising Series

■ Title: The Human Spirit Remains Undefeated

○ Children's Hospital Association — Category: COVID Marketing Campaign

■ Title: What You Can't See

○ NRC Health — Category: Digital Video Ad

■ Title: The Art of Human Understanding

2 BRONZE Awards

○ Northern Light Health — Category: Integrated Marketing Campaign

■ Title: NLH: Women's Health Campaign

○ Salinas Valley — Category: Integrated Marketing Campaign

■ Title: Keep Rising

1 MERIT Award

○ Children's Hospital Association — Category: COVID Marketing Campaign

■ Title: Make COVID-19 History

"We are proud to be the trusted partners for these leading brands in healthcare," said Jason Brown, CEO of BPD. "Our team works hand in hand with our clients to achieve their top business goals, and the awards that we've received are a bonus. We are looking forward to continuing to produce creative, powerful, data-driven campaigns for our clients in the healthcare industry."

The Webbys, the Shorty Awards, the American Advertising Awards, and the Healthcare Advertising Awards are international award programs that recognize and honor excellence in areas of marketing and advertising, including website, video, mobile, social, animation, marketing, and podcasts. The awards are judged by top marketing executives with industry knowledge, stellar professional reputations, and outstanding achievements.

About BPD

BPD is the home for healthcare's leading brands. From the nation's largest, most complex health systems to academic institutions and industry disruptors, BPD partners with the most renowned trailblazers in their respective fields. Together, BPD's more than 160 experts provide innovative solutions and capabilities in brand building, service line promotion, data-driven marketing, strategic communications, and more. For more information on BPD, visit www.bpdhealthcare.com .

