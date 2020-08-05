Leading Healthcare Executives Discuss Their Experiences with COVID-19

NAPA, Calif., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading healthcare executives will meet today in a two-hour virtual Executive Advisory Board meeting sponsored by The Doctors Company to discuss their shared experiences, lessons learned, and the path forward.

This meeting takes place against a backdrop of unprecedented pressures on clinical and supporting staff, the peak demand for intensive care, and the overwhelming challenge of dealing with a potentially lethal virus with no history of causing human disease. All these factors have stretched the nation's healthcare system to its limit.

In a pre-meeting survey, the Executive Advisory Board members, leaders of some of America's best healthcare facilities, noted their issues of greatest concern were:

Understanding the lessons learned to date in caring for COVID-19 patients. The role of telehealth today and beyond the pandemic. Actions underway to provide broad medical liability protection for those heroically innovating diagnosis and treatment plans against this devastating illness.

The Executive Advisory Board meeting is a national summit of representatives of industry-leading organizations brought together by The Doctors Company to discuss the most pressing issues in healthcare.

"This discussion with top healthcare leaders demonstrates the extraordinary impact not only on those battling the disease itself, but in the disruption of medical care for nearly all illness," said Richard E. Anderson, MD, FACP, chairman and CEO of The Doctors Company. "These life and death battles are being fought by a medical workforce pushed to human limits even as many medical facilities have been rendered inaccessible, and are compounded by the billions of dollars in operating losses already incurred. They rightfully seek protection against litigation, second guessing the battlefield decisions that have been required day after day after day."

"Eventually this scourge will be defeated, and we look forward to continuing our dialogue with healthcare leaders on their vision for the future of medicine after COVID-19," Dr. Anderson added. "We will use this opportunity to further our mission to advance, protect, and reward the practice of good medicine."

