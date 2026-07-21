Leading Healthcare Organizations Launch Initiative to Help Families Get Earlier Answers

INDIANAPOLIS, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alzheimer's Collaborative (NAC) announced today that it is bringing together some of the nation's leading healthcare organizations to address one of the greatest challenges in Alzheimer's care: identifying cognitive decline before critical time is lost. The NAC, a first-of-its-kind initiative powered by Blue Agilis, brings together Ascension Living, Community Health Network, Hackensack Meridian Health, Mayo Clinic, Northwestern, and Northeast Indiana Aging & In-Home Services to advance a shared goal: helping patients receive earlier identification of memory changes and creating a more coordinated pathway to care, treatment, and support.

Early diagnosis gives families more moments like this one.

Today, an estimated 8 million Americans 65 and older are living with mild cognitive impairment, but only about 600,000 have been diagnosed. That means roughly 7.4 million people may be living with cognitive decline without knowing it.

"Families often don't realize something is wrong until cognitive decline has already begun affecting their daily lives, and by then, valuable time may have been lost," said Nadia Adams, CEO and Co-Founder of Blue Agilis. "If we can help identify cognitive concerns earlier, we can give patients and families more time to access the most appropriate interventions for them. We are honored to bring together some of the nation's leading healthcare organizations around this shared mission."

The NAC focuses on four primary objectives:

Faster diagnosis

Clearing bottlenecks between primary care, neurology, and memory care

Connecting patients to the most appropriate treatment options.

Scaling and sharing successful interventions so healthcare organizations across the country can learn from one another and improve more rapidly.

Dr. Heidi Lindroth, PhD, RN, FAAN of Mayo Clinic serves as the National Alzheimer's Collaborative's Scientific Director.

By pooling the resources, scientific acumen, and patient reach, the NAC has the ability to provide added access and real outcomes for families moving forward. This initiative is supported by Eli Lilly and Company Medical Affairs. There is currently a waitlist for organizations interested in participating in the National Alzheimer's Collaborative. To learn more or join the waitlist, visit Blue Agilis or contact the Blue Agilis team at [email protected].

About Blue Agilis

Blue Agilis is a healthcare technology company that helps organizations turn evidence-based best practices into everyday clinical workflows, using an AI-enabled platform that finds where care breaks down and shows teams exactly what to change. Its mission is to close the gap between what is known to work and what actually happens at the point of care, so more patients get consistent, high-quality care at scale. Blue Agilis

SOURCE Blue Agilis