Leading Healthcare Payer Consulting Firm HealthScape Advisors Joins Chartis

This acquisition positions Chartis to help clients achieve transformational healthcare change.

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartis, a leading healthcare advisory firm, today announced that it has acquired HealthScape Advisors, a leading healthcare payer consulting firm. Based in Chicago with 160 professionals, HealthScape helps payers across all segments, including commercial, Medicare, Medicaid, ACA, and federal, navigate the evolving healthcare landscape.

The acquisition of HealthScape is Chartis' next step to meaningfully expand its work in the healthcare payer segment, following its acquisition of crankfrog in 2022. HealthScape strengthens Chartis' ability to help payers and providers manage their transformational change agendas in an evolving healthcare ecosystem increasingly defined by payer-provider convergence.

"The challenges facing healthcare today in enabling affordable coverage, simplifying the consumer experience, and providing equitable access to high-quality care cannot be simply addressed by providers or payers in a silo," said Greg Maddrey, President of Chartis. "Effective insight and guidance on how to address these challenges requires working across the healthcare ecosystem. With the addition of the HealthScape team, we will be able to offer that integrated insight to our clients." 

"Our complementary strengths position us as a market leader in advising health plans and, together, we can positively impact how care is delivered," said Kyle Stern, HealthScape's Managing Director. "I am deeply thankful to our entire HealthScape team who have worked incredibly hard to help us reach this milestone. I look forward to integrating our firm into Chartis."

Stern will continue to lead HealthScape as it serves the healthcare payer industry under the brand HealthScape, A Chartis Company.

As a testament to the organizations' common approach and mission-orientation, Chartis and HealthScape have both been recognized as a Best Place to Work by Modern Healthcare for 8 years and 5 years respectively.

Lincoln International LLC served as financial advisor and Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel to Chartis.

About Chartis
The challenges facing US healthcare are longstanding and all too familiar. We are Chartis, and we believe in better. We work with over 900 clients annually to develop and activate transformative strategies, operating models, and organizational enterprises that make US healthcare more affordable, accessible, safe, and human. With over 1,000 professionals, we help providers, payers, technology innovators, retail companies, and investors create and embrace solutions that tangibly and materially reshape healthcare for the better. Our family of brands—Chartis, Jarrard, Greeley, and HealthScape Advisors—is 100% focused on healthcare and each has a longstanding commitment to helping transform healthcare in big and small ways. Learn more.

About HealthScape Advisors
HealthScape Advisors is a management consulting firm dedicated to helping organizations solve the most challenging business problems in healthcare. HealthScape supports health plans, providers, specialty health companies, investors and innovators as they embark on their most important initiatives, helping them to grow profitably, improve performance and transform their businesses. Purpose-built for healthcare, HealthScape brings its clients a deep and broad understanding of the ever-changing complexities that make up the healthcare marketplace. It is because of this expertise and experience that clients rely on HealthScape as a trusted strategic advisor and thought partner.

