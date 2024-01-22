Leading Healthcare Staffing Company TRS Healthcare Honors 2023 Nurse of the Year Winner

Cynthia Wilson, RN, recognized as the first recipient of TRS Healthcare Nurse of the Year

TONTITOWN, Ark., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TRS Healthcare, a leading nationwide healthcare staffing firm, announced Cynthia Wilson, RN, as its 2023 Nurse of the Year, an award initiated to recognize excellence in nursing among TRS travel nurses.

Wilson received her award last week during a reception with peers and leaders at her travel nurse assignment facility, Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas.

Wilson is a registered nurse working with TRS Healthcare since 2021, specializing in medical telemetry (med tele) and stepdown. She has been nominated for multiple DAISY Awards thanks to her excellent patient care and compassion.

She was nominated for the TRS Healthcare Nurse of the Year award by the spouse of one of her patients. The nominating party said that Wilson was instrumental in saving the patient's life and took extraordinary measures to ensure that he received the necessary treatment for a severe condition.

"Although this was our first year for the TRS Nurse of the Year program, we were pleasantly surprised by the number of nominations we received—but certainly not by the caliber of the nurses," said Taylor Faught, CEO of TRS Healthcare. "All of our nominees are compassionate and dedicated, making it difficult to choose a winner. While so many were deserving, we selected Cynthia because she's an incredible example of what it means to be all-in when it comes to caring and advocating for her patients."

Brandon Matticks, Wilson's recruiter at TRS Healthcare, spoke about her unwavering commitment, exceptional level of patient care, representation of the TRS Healthcare core values, and the multiple commendations she received while on assignment as a TRS travel nurse when recommending Wilson for the 2023 award.

"We work with nurses across the nation who provide exceptional care for patients, and they may not always expect praise or receive recognition, but they certainly deserve it. That's why we decided to launch this award," explained Faught. "We want our travel nurses to know that we see how amazing and accomplished they are and that their contributions to quality healthcare and community caring can and should be recognized. We're proud of Cynthia and all she has done to support patients, facilities, peers, and the travel nurse industry. She is truly an exemplary TRS Healthcare team member."

"I love meeting new people, being part of their health and healing, or being able to comfort them...It's rewarding and fulfilling to help my patients understand what is going on so they can make healthy choices," said Wilson on why she loves working as a TRS Healthcare travel nurse.

Nurse of the Year nominees are recognized monthly and can be nominated by coworkers, peers, family members, recruiters, patients, or others.

This year's nominees also included Sarah Bailey, RN; Pam Dees-Balmer, RN; Bronius Cesonis, RN; Jordan Giefer, RN; Lee Ann Gray-Moore, RN; Jason Hahn, RN; Rosemary Justice, RN; Gail Meucci, RN; Macy O'Dell, RN; Stephanie Pena, RN; and Monica Watkins, RN.

The 2024 Nurse of the Year nominations are now open: trshealthcare.com/nurse-of-the-year.

