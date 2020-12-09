Leading Healthy Aging Researcher Brian Kennedy, Ph.D., To Address Natural Health Industry On Impact Of Nutrition On Biological Age

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ponce De Leon Health, Inc. ("Ponce de Leon"), a longevity research company focused on the reversal of epigenetic aging, announced today that Brian Kennedy, Ph.D., will speak at the SupplySide Network "Healthy Aging Never Gets Old" event on December 10th, 2020, at 1:00 PM Eastern. Doctor Kennedy is currently serving as Director of the Centre for Healthy Longevity, at the National University of Singapore. Registration for this free event can be found on the SupplySide Network 365 platform.

Doctor Kennedy was invited to address industry leaders to discuss recent research which led to the development of Rejuvant LifeTabs, a dietary supplement designed for healthier aging. Informa Health & Nutrition named Rejuvant LifeTabs as the top Consumer Packaged Goods winner in the Best Life-Span Specific category, at the 2020 NEXTY SupplySide Awards. According to Informa, Rejuvant contains "a ground-breaking ingredient—LifeAKG™—and a meticulously researched, time-release formula tailored to men and women."

This news follows on the heels of Ponce De Leon Health announcement in September with the first peer-reviewed study of a non-drug substance demonstrating improvements in mammalian lifespan, reduction in frailty, and reduction in time of suffering. The results of the research were published in the September 1, 2020 issue of the journal Cell Metabolism. The researchers found that LifeAKG "promotes longer, healthier life associated with a decrease in levels of inflammatory cytokines. Strikingly, the reduction in frailty led the scientists to "propose that Ca-AKG compresses the period of morbidity." The publication, titled "Alpha-ketoglutarate, an endogenous metabolite, extends lifespan and compresses morbidity in aging mice," and was authored by Azar Shamirzadi, Ph.D., et al., and directly led to the development of Rejuvant LifeTabs.

Tom Weldon, the CEO and Founder of Ponce De Leon Health, remarked, "We're very proud of our research, past and ongoing, and committed to reversing epigenetic aging. Our product, Rejuvant LifeTabs, is emblematic of the growing discoveries in the field of epigenetics, or the changes made by modification of gene expression. We continue to conduct new human and animal trials to better demonstrate the benefits of Rejuvant on biological aging, healthspan and lifespan."

Todd Runestad, Senior Editor of Ingredients and Supplements, New Hope Media and Natural Products Insider, invited Dr. Kennedy to speak at the event. Said Mr. Runestad, "healthy aging is a prime consideration of supplement users—from specific health conditions like bone or joint or cognitive health, to the more general concept of aging gracefully. Of course, people have long sought out skin-health products, but the new frontier is the provocative research around epigenetics and nutrigenomics—that one's lifespan is not just predicated on genetics, but that gene expression can be modulated by diet and specific dietary supplements."

Mr. Runestad added, "Brian Kennedy has been researching such concepts for decades now. He is one of the world's leading anti-aging researchers, and he may have come up with this decade's resveratrol—the fountain of youth molecule found in red wine. We awarded a NEXTY award for the year's best innovation, integrity and inspiration, to a supplement brand Dr. Kennedy helped develop for Ponce de Leon Health. The company's Rejuvant LifeTabs, coupled with an in-home genetic test kit, allows consumers the ability to actually track over time genetic markers of aging while taking the supplement. Personalized health care meets anti-aging science."

About Ponce De Leon Health

Ponce De Leon Health ( www.PDLHealth.com ) is a commercial-stage longevity company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of non-prescription consumer products to address the reversal of epigenetic aging. Their goal is to increase human healthspan, improve quality of life, and reduce the cost of providing late stage health care to customers.

To learn more about the groundbreaking science behind Rejuvant® LifeTabs® visit www.rejuvant.com or follow @rejuvanthealth (Facebook), @Rejuvant (Twitter), or Ponce De Leon Health (YouTube).

