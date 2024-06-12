Leading Healthy Beverage Brand Nixie Launches into New Category with Organic Zero Sugar Soda Line

Soda finally gets the major shakeup it's needed for 70 years

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nixie, the leading organic sparkling water brand, announces the launch of their new Organic Zero Sugar Soda, and soda will never be the same. In the 1950s, traditional soda changed forever when diet sodas No-Cal and Diet Rite hit stores and consumers finally had a way to enjoy soda without all the sugar. Sadly, as taste improved over the past 70 years, the ingredients that make up the majority of diet sodas have not. The $10B+ diet soda industry is still dominated by products that contain synthetic ingredients associated with serious health risks.

Nixie Sodas

Founder & CEO Nicole Bernard Dawes, the visionary founder behind Late July Organic Snacks, has devoted her life to solving these problems for health and environmentally-conscious consumers. Drawing on over two decades of organic R&D experience, Dawes and her team set out to create zero-sugar sodas in iconic flavors that rival mainstream brands so consumers don't have to settle.

Nixie proudly introduces Classic Cola, Root Beer, and Ginger Ale sodas that are better tasting, better for you, and better for the planet, demonstrating that beverages can be made without questionable ingredients and still taste delicious. Nixie Organic Zero Sugar Soda is crafted with USDA Certified Organic flavors and extracts, free from calories and artificial sweeteners, and showcases that it is possible to enjoy fun, refreshing, and irresistible flavors without compromising your health.

"I have dedicated my career to challenging the conventional market by proving that products made with organic ingredients can taste as good as, if not better than, their conventional counterparts," Dawes said. "With this new line, I want consumers who care about their health and the environment to finally have access to the same products offered by conventional soda brands, but without the sugar and questionable ingredients. Natural food consumers deserve to have it all and there is no reason they can't."

Nixie Organic Zero Sugar Soda is available this summer nationwide at Sprouts Farmers Market, Amazon, and regionally at select retailers including Good Eggs, Erewhon, New Season's, Cub, Raley's, Fresh Thyme, MOM's Organic Market and PCC. The line will be available in 12-ounce cans in three of the most iconic soda flavors on the market: Classic Cola, Root Beer, and Ginger Ale. These crave-worthy flavors are packaged in environmentally friendly BPA-free cans and purified using reverse osmosis filtration. For more information about Nixie and their new Organic Zero Sugar Soda, please visit www.drinknixie.com .

ABOUT NIXIE

Nixie's mission is to eliminate sugar, single-use plastic bottles, and toxic forever-chemicals from the beverage aisle. Nixie, founded by Nicole Bernard Dawes — the founder of Late July Organic Snacks — is the fastest-growing sparkling water brand in the natural market and now introduces a new line of Organic Zero Sugar Soda. All of their zero-sugar beverages are packaged in environmentally-friendly BPA-free cans, crafted with USDA Certified Organic ingredients, purified using reverse osmosis filtration to remove toxic forever-chemicals, sodium, fluoride, and other impurities, and free from calories and artificial sweeteners. All Nixie beverages are USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, gluten-free, and kosher. Nixie can be found in over 11,000 retailers nationwide and via Amazon. For more information visit drinknixie.com.

SOURCE Nixie