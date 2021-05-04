Leading Healthy Meal Company, Kevin's Natural Foods, Launches Clean Cookware

While Kevin's worked to eliminate chemicals in food, many of their consumers were cooking on pans coated with toxins. After seeing significant white-space for clean, professional-grade cookware tailored to the home chef, founder Kevin McCray knew he needed to provide this to customers with the goal of pairing healthy food with healthy cookware. And so, he set out to create the very best non stick pan .

"It has always bothered me that I would put in the effort involved in eating clean only to whip up my wholesome meals in a pan made with toxic chemicals. That's why I'm so excited about my latest obsession––Kevin's Clean Pan."

Turning Kevin's Clean Pan into a reality took time and dedication, but McCray believes it was well worth the effort.

"It took us over a year and a half to figure out how to pack all of the features needed to make meal prep easy into a beautiful, functional pan that is free of harmful chemicals," said McCray, "I can't wait for the fans of our meals to try it out in their own kitchens."

The pan is designed to be clean and chemical-free, while still providing the non-stick surface that consumers rely on. The superior non-metal, non-stick surface allows home chefs to infuse flavor while using less oil, further amplifying the health benefits.

The final design is the combination of input from many professional chefs. Professional weight thickness is a key feature to Kevin's Clean Pan. At 4mm thick, this pan surpasses traditional models in thickness by 25 percent. As a result, it promotes an even distribution of heat, reducing the possibility of hot spots and burning.

When it comes to cooking with Kevin's Clean Pan, the difference is in the details. Time was put in to make this the best non stick cookware. This healthy cooking kitchen accessory is a 12-inch pan that functions as a frying pan, skillet pan and so much more. The Clean Pan is designed to be deep enough to boil or steam, and wide enough to sauté (or even flip the perfect pancake).

Kevin's Clean Pan was crafted with a focus on clean eating, but its design is based on durability. The pan is hard anodized; safe for both the dishwasher and oven. With a lid, the pan can withstand up to 350 degrees in the oven, and it can handle up to 400 degrees without.

The innovative features unique to Kevin's Clean Pan makes it a versatile choice for chefs everywhere. Customers who purchase a pan will receive three complimentary kitchen tools. These accessories include tongs, a spatula, and a spoon—all perfect for use with the pan.

The Kevin's Clean Pan is available exclusively at www.kevinsnaturalfoods.com.

About Kevin's Natural Foods

Kevin's Natural Foods is a line of healthy entrées, sauces, and seasoning blends on a mission to make clean eating not only delicious but also accessible. Co-founded by Kevin McCray, who battled a severe auto-immune disorder for years and cured his condition through clean eating—specifically the Paleo diet—Kevin's Natural Foods was born from his desire to help other people eat well. Kevin's guilt-free, sous-vide entrées, and signature Paleo, Keto, and Gluten-Free certified sauces allow home chefs to whip up delicious meals in just five minutes.

With restaurant-quality ingredients and recipes, Kevin's products are affordable and readily available—on the shelves at grocery retailers like Whole Foods and Costco and through Amazon. With strict nutritious standards, all entrees and sauces contain zero refined sugar, artificial ingredients, grains, soy, dairy, antibiotics, or hormones. A true market disruptor, Kevin's Natural Foods is the first clean refrigerated entrée brand. For more information, please visit www.kevinsnaturalfoods.com.

