Leading Hearing Aid Innovator Signia Named a Winner in the 2024 Excellence in Customer Service Awards

The annual program produced by the Business Intelligence Group honors companies, executives, and products that are leading the way in customer service.

ISELIN, N.J., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Underscoring the quality of its robust customer service and experience programs, hearing aid innovator Signia has been named a winner of the 2024 Excellence in Customer Service Awards produced by the Business Intelligence Group.

The program honors companies, executives, and products that are leading the way in customer service across a broad range of industries and company sizes. Signia was named a winner in the Transformation of the Year award category. Other winners of the 2024 program include Mastercard, Pfizer, and Verizon Connect.

"This recognition is a testament to the outstanding work our customer service teams do every day to provide our hearing care professional (HCP) partners with the support they need to meet and exceed the expectations of their patients," said Corrinne Masto, Vice President of Service Excellence at WS Audiology. "We are honored to be included among these other exceptional companies. What's more, this recognition reinforces our commitment to invest even more time and resources into making our customer service programs the gold standard for the entire hearing care industry."

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards program celebrates those on the front line of delivering satisfaction to customers – a practice of growing importance as increased competition across industries forces businesses to re-examine customer care and loyalty. According to the Business Intelligence Group, it costs 600% more to attract a new customer than it does to retain one, and companies who value quality customer service programs see upwards of 90% retention rates.

In 2023 Signia re-imagined its customer service offerings to deliver a higher level of support by responding faster to customer inquiries and being easier to do business with. As part of this top-to-bottom reimagination, Signia expanded its call center from individual groups of departments to a collective, scaled approach – ultimately gaining crucial flexibility and stability. This change also brought a greater level of collaboration, development, and top-quality performance to Signia's customer service.

To date, Signia has successfully transformed its customer service practices to become a trusted and efficient partner. Executing on the fundamental goal of helping partners in any way possible, Signia customer service is now more effective than ever, and more easily able to meet the needs of HCPs.

"While Signia has come a very long way on its quest to provide partners and their patients with exceptional, world class customer service, we recognize that this is a journey that will be ongoing," added Julie Mistove, Senior Director of Customer Service at Signia. "As the needs of our HCP partners and their patients evolve and change, so too must the programs we create to support them, and we are committed to doing just that."

A complete list of the 2024 Excellence in Customer Service Awards can be found here . For more information on Signia, click here. For images click here.

About Signia

Signia is one of the world's leading hearing aid brands. We aim to enhance human performance through iconic innovations and consumer-friendly designs that shape the hearing health market. Since its launch in 2016, Signia has regularly brought innovative, industry-leading solutions to the market and is a pioneer in rechargeable hearing technology.

In addition to highly innovative hearing aids, Signia also delivers tools and apps to increase customer interaction and engagement at all levels of hearing aid management. Signia, and its hearing care professionals, enable hearing aid wearers not just to correct hearing loss but to gain an edge — to Be Brilliant.

