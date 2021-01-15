Leading High-Tech Property Management Company Expands to the NC Triad Region

GREENSBORO, WINSTON-SALEM, HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Victory Property Management began in Wilmington NC in 2006. We deliver unmatched long-term, bottom-line rental management results to area homeowners in need of investment income.

Highly Reviewed NC Property Management Leader

With this expansion, no non-franchise management company effectively covers more of North Carolina than Victory Property Management. Our system & strategies have proven extremely effective across place and time, and we now offer them to the Triad region including Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, etc. Even before the COVID19 crisis, we were a fast-growing leader, but we began last year with the infrastructure already in effect that was needed to hit the ground running once the outlook for 2020 darkened. Utilizing cutting edge "Matterport" 3D virtual tours, contactless scheduling and showing, cloud-based portals, digital leases, and the best customer service in the industry, Victory improved customer service, especially relative to competitors. While COVID19 presented unique challenges, no one was better positioned to make the most of these challenges.

Make the most we did. Victory has maintained a scorching hot growth rate for over a decade, but grew significantly more in 2020 than past years. Only minor adjustments to our business model were necessary to thrive during the COVID19 crisis. That gave us an instant, undeniable edge against competitors, and that translates into excellent results for our landlords. Potential customers noticed, and secured our services in droves, across most of NC. Desperate renters noticed as well, and have lauded our availability, but above all our health-conscious high-tech safety systems that allowed even the highest-risk renters an excellent opportunity to secure one of our rental homes.

We began the year with the infrastructure in place to take a rental home from A to Z without any human contact. We begin with a digitally signed management agreement, provide a 3D virtual tour so realistic it is like walking through the home. Schedule showings using an easy-to-use app. Utilize electronic lockboxes for self-access rental viewing, and finalize the process with a digital application and lease. We round out our service with tenant and landlord portals where together we can manage payments, share contracts, address maintenance, and stay up to date in real-time.

COVID19 changed rental management dramatically. It is imperative that landlords stay abreast of these epic shifts in renter habits and preferences. Our upcoming annual market update should not be missed.

Victory customers hire us to deliver excellent long term net income, with little headache and hassle. This knowledge drives us to focus with laser-like precision on strategies that offer the best low-risk return on investment.

Victory's typical landlord customer is essentially a mom-and-pop type investor. There is little that is more rewarding than watching a homeowner grapple with the question of whether to become a rental investor, only to watch them add several more homes to their portfolio after reaping exceptional returns with little involvement or risk.

