Leading Hispanic Real Estate Organization NAHREP® Announces Agenda, Keynote Speakers for 19th Annual National Convention in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals®, the leading Hispanic real estate trade organization, today announced the lineup for its annual 2019 NAHREP National Convention, held on September 26-29 at the Grand Hyatt in San Diego. Sponsored by Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, the convention will host an estimated 5,000 real estate professionals, industry experts and corporate executives for four days of education, networking and entertainment. This year's convention capitalizes on the surge of Hispanic homeownership, which has accounted for nearly 63 percent of new U.S. homeowner gains over the past decade. NAHREP also announced today the keynote speakers for this year's convention, which include Heavyweight Champion Andy Ruiz Jr., Everyday Millionaires author Chris Hogan, cookbook author and PBS star Chef Pati Jinich, and NBA superstar Earl Watson, Brittney Castro, Founder & CEO, Financially Wise, Inc., and Communication Expert Liz Hernandez.

"The surge in Hispanic homeownership is driving growth in today's housing market," says David Acosta, 2019 President of NAHREP. "The convention will examine some of the trends that are driving the powerful Latino mega-market and will provide helpful strategies, resources and inspiration to housing industry executives, corporations, non-profits and policymakers who are looking to tap into this market more effectively."

The 2019 NAHREP National Convention combines business sessions led by the nation's top real estate practitioners and experts with cultural elements showcasing Latino music, dance and cuisine. A jam-packed expo hall features top companies in the housing industry demonstrating innovative products and services.

Agenda highlights include:

A Real Estate and Technology Executive Town Hall and a Lender Executive Town Hall, both of which will cover industry trends, planning strategies and the demands and opportunities of the Hispanic real estate market.

and a both of which will cover industry trends, planning strategies and the demands and opportunities of the Hispanic real estate market. A Latina Entrepreneur Brunch keynoted by Chef Pati Jinich , cookbook author and star of PBS show "Pati's Mexican Table." The event highlights Latinas as a primary force for the growth in Hispanic small business formation and features a panel of speakers.

keynoted by Chef , cookbook author and star of show "Pati's Mexican Table." The event highlights Latinas as a primary force for the growth in Hispanic small business formation and features a panel of speakers. A panel of NBA athletes and professional sports executives , including former Phoenix Suns Head Coach Earl Watson and Heavyweight Champion, Andy Ruiz .

, including former Phoenix Suns Head Coach and Heavyweight Champion, . The Elevate Sales Summit, an elite training program for professionals in the industry that features educational and inspirational presentations by C-level executives, industry experts, top producers and professional athletes.

Similar to 2018, 2019's national convention occurs concurrently to L'ATTITUDE, a business, media and leadership symposium celebrating the unique impact of U.S. Latinos on the "New Mainstream Economy." The brainchild of former US West CEO Sol Trujillo and NAHREP CEO & Co-Founder Gary Acosta, L'ATTITUDE features a robust slate of panel discussions and interactive dialogues focusing on the extraordinary role America's nearly 59 million Latinos play in driving U.S. population growth, entrepreneurship, income and more. Speakers include Global Superstar Emilio Estefan, Ulta Beauty CEO Mary Dillon, Salesforce CEO Mark Benioff, and Global Superstar Luis Fonsi. All registrants for NAHREP's 2019 National Convention receive full access to L'ATTITUDE sessions, and all guests can purchase registration for ticketed events.

For more information about the NAHREP National Convention, including registration information and a full convention agenda, visit www.nahrep.org/convention. For more information about L'ATTITUDE, visit www.lattitude.net.

About NAHREP

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals®, a nonprofit 501(c)6 trade association, is dedicated to advancing sustainable homeownership among Latinos by educating and empowering the real estate professionals who serve them. NAHREP is the premier trade organization for Hispanics and has more than 30,000 members in 48 states and 80 chapters.

