Leading HIV Health Care Organization Renames as Vivent Health

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin (ARCW) today announced it is changing its name to Vivent Health. The new name will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.

Following recent mergers with Rocky Mountain CARES in Denver, Colorado and St. Louis Effort for AIDS in Missouri, Vivent Health is expanding across the country to ensure people living with and at risk for HIV have access to critical prevention, health care, medication and social services to thrive amidst the ongoing HIV, sexually-transmitted infection and opioid epidemics. A record 1.2 million people are living with HIV in the United States today, and the epidemic continues to disproportionately impact young gay and bisexual men, people of color and individuals who inject drugs. Nationally, more than 35,000 new HIV infections are reported annually.

The name Vivent is derived from the Latin word, "live" and verb, "prevent" and reflects the spirit and values of the organization. "Our new name is a celebration of our most sacred beliefs—that no one should be defined by the health challenges they face and everyone deserves the highest quality of care and the chance to live long, healthy lives," said Michael J. Gifford, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vivent Health. "Our new, stronger brand and mission reflect our relentless efforts to help people affected by HIV thrive."

The Vivent Health patient-centered model of care is helping more than 95 percent of their patients achieve an undetectable viral load. Being undetectable is the most important clinical outcome related to the treatment of HIV, as people with an undetectable viral load are not only managing their HIV as well as possible, they are also unable to transmit HIV to someone else.

An important aspect of health care at Vivent Health is ensuring people at risk for HIV have access to PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis), a lifesaving pill that when taken daily is over 90 percent effective in preventing HIV. Unfortunately, fewer than 8 percent of people at risk for HIV have access to or can afford the medicine. Continues Gifford, "As the need for PrEP increases and HIV continues to be a leading example of a health disparity, Vivent Health will be as committed as ever to expanding lifesaving programs to individuals with the greatest need and working toward our ultimate goal of a world without AIDS."

The announcement about the name change comes two weeks before Dec. 1, World AIDS Day, an international day dedicated to uniting people worldwide in response to HIV and showing support for people affected by the HIV epidemic.

About Vivent Health:

Vivent Health is a nationally recognized leader in the fight against HIV/AIDS. Vivent Health is best known for its high-quality HIV patient outcomes and operates the only HIV Medical Home in America recognized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The HIV Medical Home model of care offers integrated health and social services including medical, dental, mental health and pharmacies, along with case management and social support provided by a team of professionals dedicated to patient care. Vivent Health is also a leading provider of innovative and aggressive prevention services that help at-risk individuals remain HIV negative. Vivent Health operates in 12 locations in Colorado, Missouri and Wisconsin, and serves more than 7,000 patients annually. To learn more about Vivent Health go to www.arcw.org.

