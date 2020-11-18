Leading Hollywood & Gaming Tech Companies Converge to Produce & Deliver Groundbreaking Live Esports Events into Drive-ins, Cinemas, and Other Out-of-Home Venues

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaMedia , one of the fastest growing entertainment technology companies in the world, and gaming community aggregation company Harena Data, Inc ., today announced a groundbreaking partnership beginning with the launch of StudioGYO powered by MetaMedia.

StudioGYO powered by MetaMedia will produce and deliver community esports events, tournaments, and other programming for drive-ins, cinemas, and out-of-home venues. As part of the launch, StudioGYO will host "A Holiday Esports Spectacular" on December 19, 2020. The event brings the game Rocket League, an arcade-style vehicular soccer game, as a family game night where players and their families can compete in 2v2 battle mode matches online as a way to connect together during the pandemic. In addition to playing at home, families can head to their nearest drive-in or cinema to watch matches of expert players. In compliance with federal, state and local health guidelines, StudioGYO will work with local venues to announce theater locations on December 4.

"MetaMedia's proprietary cloud-based content delivery platform gives us the opportunity to instantly deliver esports content anywhere," said Harena Data Chief Strategy Officer William Dever. "This partnership will create mainstream appeal for esports by building a community of gamers and giving them the play they deserve. While we understand that some theaters are temporarily closed, we are here to support all open theaters and those that will be reopening soon."

"As a leader in a rapidly-growing, esports space, Harena Data is the perfect partner to help launch our out-of-home esports events," said MetaMedia CEO Jason Brenek. "I'm looking forward to working with Harena and GYO to help bring esports fans together outside of their homes for shared, safe viewing of live competitive tournaments and events."

MetaMedia, the world's first commercial cloud-based content delivery platform for cinemas, drive-ins and other out-of-home venues will expand Harena Data's ability to deliver competitive videogaming events to venues worldwide. Via the new partnership, Harena Data will organize and broadcast live gaming events to MetaMedia's content delivery platform, which already has more than 5,000 indoor cinema screens under contract.

Harena Data's esports portal, GYO Score , an esports and gaming data analytics platform that seeks to support gamers and esports at all levels, will serve as the bridge connecting StudioGYO gamers. GYO Score provides communities with tools of empowerment with the goal of bringing their members together. Businesses, universities, professional gaming leagues and clubs use GYO to manage their tournaments and rosters for the world's top esports games, from League of Legends to Starcraft and Fortnite.

Earlier this year, MetaMedia launched the MetaMedia Entertainment Network™, which provides for the secure, rapid and cost-saving digital delivery of movie, on-screen, advertising programs and live-streamed events. The partnership with Harena Data represents an important step in helping drive-ins, cinemas,and other commercial out-of-home venues diversify and expand their audiences and revenue streams. Over the past several months, MetaMedia has partnered with several major global cinema operators, including Cinemark, Cinépolis, Landmark Cinemas of Canada, Emagine and the Independent Cinema Alliance.

Media Contact:

For MetaMedia: Contact Charles Chamberlayne, [email protected]

For Harena Data: Contact Wahid Lodin, [email protected]

