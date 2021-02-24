Leading HR Tech Provider, Elements Global Services, Guides Financial Services Through Global Expansions With the Launch of Venture Global

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elements Global Services, the global human resources technology provider and pioneer of the direct Employer of Record (EOR) model, has launched Venture Global, a holistic solution dedicated to the unique needs of venture capital funds, private equity firms and organizations involved in mergers, acquisitions and divestitures. The custom program offers financial service entities innovative solutions under one platform, ranging from hybrid payment systems and specialized Human Resources Management to consulting services and compliance guidance.

Venture Global

Venture Global combines Elements' best-in-class direct global EOR service with specialized expertise in human capital management, entity management, acquisition, investment, mergers and acquisitions and finance. It is powered by Expandopedia, Elements' global business intelligence platform, as well as ApprovPay, a proprietary global payroll and benefits management platform.

Additionally, the platform provides venture capital funds and private equity firms of all sizes a speed-to-market solution that enables them to expand their portfolio of companies in over 135 countries worldwide, at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional entity set up in foreign countries. In addition, Venture Global ensures each company is operating within full compliance of local labor laws and HR and payroll requirements.

"Since its inception, Elements' mission has been to simplify global expansion for our clients. We do that by not just responding to their needs, but getting ahead of them," said, Rick Hammell, CEO and founder of Elements Global Services. "Venture Global is the culmination of years of successful partnerships with companies changing and growing through mergers, acquisitions and divestitures. It is the natural progression of our efforts to become their first and only stop in their journey towards global expansion and employment."

Small- to medium-sized startups and venture capital portfolio companies will also have access to tailored support through Venture Global. The platform is designed specifically to assist with businesses planning and the process of global expansion by simplifying the human complexities of global and local M&A deals and divestitures.

"Venture Global connects startups to a whole new ecosystem. Elements can provide focused services and a level of expertise to startups, their funders, and the M&A departments they may not traditionally have access to. More so, we are able to focus on onboarding to ensure employees are managed well, while companies can focus on the day-to-day operations," added Hammell.

The program is the latest in a series of launches by Elements as it evolves its business to focus on innovative HR tech solutions. It will be run out of Elements' San Francisco office.

Elements Global Services is an award-winning Employer of Record & tech-enabled services company. Elements provides 100% direct Employer of Record services in over 135 countries, covering everything from payroll, benefits, HR, local compliance to visa & mobility. Elements has a global network of offices and employees delivering innovative solutions to its growing customer base. Elements' Direct Employer of Record model helps companies expand, onboard, manage & pay employees worldwide.

