Enrollees also receive a free copy of her eGuide, Life's Positive Tipping Points

SEATTLE, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daphne Michaels — a leading human potential expert — is proud to announce that registration is now open for her free Breakthrough Masterclass, "Map to Marvelous," a 45-minute class that will be given on Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. PST.

Michaels describes the masterclass as a "proven pathway to escape the trap of mediocrity in order to live a marvelous life."

Leading Human Potential Expert Daphne Michaels Announces Open Enrollment in Her Free, Live ‘Map to Marvelous’ Masterclass Daphne Michaels

At a minimum, those who take the course can expect to learn:

No. 1: What a mediocre life is, how it manifests itself and ways to break free from the spiritual disconnect mediocrity brings.

No. 2: Why a marvelous life cannot be handed to you but is birthed from your creativity and how to unpack the true source of happiness within.

No. 3: How to understand the four-point map that leads to a marvelous (the East, South, West, and North points that influence your day-to-day motions) and how to stay connected to the universal energy necessary to pull you through each moment toward a marvelous life.

No. 4: How to become a master of your own marvelous life to repel mediocrity and avoid returning to the patterns you were once trapped in. Find out how to unpack the unique set of skills and daily practices you can build into your life for lasting personal success and fulfillment.

For a limited time, people who register for the free mastermind course will receive a digital copy of Michaels' newest life-changing eGuide Life's Positive Tipping Points.

To enroll, please visit DaphneMichaels.com/webinar-opt.

About the Mastermind Host

Daphne Michaels has spent more than 25 years guiding thousands of people to their highest potential through her life-altering energetic work. She has dedicated her life to understanding the heights and depths of the human psyche through the study of integral psychology and behavioral science. She spent decades working as a licensed psychotherapist and continues to work as a "life-guru" and executive consultant and has facilitated over 20,000 private client transformations as well as conducted over 1,800 group trainings and created over 700 original training materials.

She is the author of The Gifted: Free Your Inner Gifts for a Brand-New Life, available now in a 3rd edition. She has also designed many multi-session transformational programs, including The Profound Leader Breakthrough Program. She runs Daphne Michaels International, a company dedicated to developing human potential. Michaels has an M.A. in applied behavioral sciences and advanced training in integral psychology.

Contact: Daphne Michaels, (206) 350-4919; [email protected]; daphnemichaels.com; DaphneMichaels.com/webinar-opt/

SOURCE Daphne Michaels