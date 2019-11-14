Leading ICO Listing Agency ICO Onboard Publishes African Cohesion Study Findings to Newly Revamped Website

DURBAN, South Africa, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ICO Onboard's African Cohesion Study is a comparative research that paralleled the real central banking system to the emerging decentralized system that the global banking sector advances for it to remain at its current form. It looks into the scope of blockchain technology in leading banking organizational work spheres. ICO Onboard is spearheading the transition towards blockchain technology with the help of hybrid standard education and cross-spectrum broad intelligence numbers in the African continent.

The findings of the study are imperative for the African continent, which requires a fluent response that is necessary for the better of the economy and the local communities. ICO Onboard hopes to fuel sustainable growth by serving as a center for learning.

The agency is excited to be reporting on African Cohesion study, which offers integral insight into the differences between the region's financial cooperates and the African commercial "private sectors". At the conclusion of this 3-year study and the agency was able to identify and report global banking trends and what similar organizations offer from their demographics and opportunities for the African market due to the comparative training.

Another notable finding of the research is the recent headway made in Africa in learning the similarities of operational engagement makeup the content utilizes versus Global Financial organizations.

The ICO Onboard study will help the public as well as the business community in understanding that Africa has already reached its milestone that was set during the UN Millennium development goals. Study shows has Africa accomplished its goal the rest of the developed contents have incorporated.

ICO Onboard is the foremost ICO Listing in Africa, caters to the needs of the local client and is focused on building a cooperative environment in the field ICO. It aims to highlight the unique yet integral part that the African continent can play in blockchain technology. ICO Onboard is a credible listing service that fully comprehends the significance of reliability and trustworthiness to help their clients avoid scams and fraud.

ICO Onboard is the most trusted leading ICO Platform for active and upcoming Initial Coin Offerings. The agency offers up-to-date ICO listings while striving to provide quality information regarding the listed ICOs on the website.

The platform promotes Presale ICOs, Active ICOs, Upcoming ICOs and ICO Bounties by providing the right tools to reach out to clients.

